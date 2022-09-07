Fernanda celebrates trajectory and second place in MasterChef: “Gigante”

Fernanda asked and the universe answered…
Intuitive, mystical and, according to her, “a bit of a witch”, the cook underwent an empowerment process in the MasterChef kitchen. When she was eliminated, she came to doubt her ability. After a few days of sadness, she found her inner strength and discovered a power. At the time, the contestant wrote her future in a notebook, asked for protection and trusted her beliefs.
Fernanda embraced her inner wolf and made her famous throughout Brazil. The animal, so symbolic throughout its participation, represents strength and determination. “Being recognized as a wolf on national television is unbelievable. I’m happy to reach people I don’t even know, I hope they understand the meaning of women who run with the wolves and are strong, respect each other and love each other,” she notes.
The future is coming, wolf
In a career transition since March, when she left engineering, the Patrocínio from Minas Gerais plans to continue studying to become a professional cook. “I am an amateur who is starting to understand what techniques are and discovering that there are a multitude of products and ways to cook. This is just the beginning, I intend to learn a lot and specialize. Study is something that nobody takes away from us”, she analyzes enthusiastically.
Although she had already left her old profession when she joined the program, Fernanda says that the experience helped her to enhance who she really is. “When I look in the mirror, I no longer see myself as an engineer. I have already closed this cycle. Now, I see a beautiful blank page ready to be filled with everything that gastronomy will bring me”. Hey!
Moving to São Paulo, the wolf plans to take advantage of the opportunities that the city can offer in internships and work opportunities. She knows, however, that there is no “freedom without discipline”. The phrase, which she heard in a ritual, is her mantra for the future. “The freedom I wanted to follow my dream only happened after dedicating myself a lot. I’m satisfied with everything I’ve done for myself, but it doesn’t end here,” she ponders. We look forward to the next chapters, Fê!
What happened in the last episode of MasterChef Brasil
Twisted goes crazy
In addition to the finalists, the judges and Ana Paula Padrão, the final program of the 9th season also had the return of 13 former participants and the presence of Fernanda and Lays’ family members. With a full mezzanine, there was a lot of emotion, guesses about the menus and valuable advice. There were also pinpricks between the opposing groups.
lots of good food
This was the first time in the season that kitchens were able to present an authorial menu with starter, main course and dessert. Fernanda enlisted the help of friends who are already chefs to create her dishes, inspired by the elements of nature. Lays, on the other hand, told a little about his life story with ingredients that made the fusion between Brazil and Japan.
awards show
The champion of the edition took home the MasterChef Brasil 2022 trophy and a huge list of prizes with BRL 300,000, a car, several kitchen utensils and two courses: one in mixology and the other in techniques at Le Cordon Bleu.