Fernanda celebrates trajectory and second place in MasterChef: “Gigante”

Moving to São Paulo, the wolf plans to take advantage of the opportunities that the city can offer in internships and work opportunities. She knows, however, that there is no “freedom without discipline”. The phrase, which she heard in a ritual, is her mantra for the future. “The freedom I wanted to follow my dream only happened after dedicating myself a lot. I’m satisfied with everything I’ve done for myself, but it doesn’t end here,” she ponders. We look forward to the next chapters, Fê!