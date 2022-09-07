FGTS 2022 retirement withdrawal: are payments released?

People who can work with a formal contract have several labor rights. This formalization is extremely important so that the worker can have assistance at specific times.

One of them is retirement. After completing all the necessary years of work, the person has the right to request a waiver of work and be able to continue receiving. In this case, the employee can still request other types of payment.

FGTS retirement withdrawal

According to data from the Continuous National Household Sample Survey (Pnad Contínua) recently carried out by the IBGE, at the end of June, there were about 7 million people still working despite being over 60 years old.

Therefore, it is important to emphasize the rights that this part of society has. One of them is in relation to the withdrawal available from the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) in the event of retirement.

This benefit is a right of every worker. During the months with a formal contract, the employer opens a bank account where he must deposit an amount equivalent to 8% of the employee’s salary.

However, this total cannot be withdrawn when desired. There are some specific cases where the person can request payment. One of them is when a person retires, even on disability.

Applying for a retirement withdrawal

According to information available from Caixa Econômica Federal, when the worker has his retirement enabled, the FGTS amount is automatically released. In this way, to request the amount, just follow a few simple steps.

The first is to access the FGTS application that can be downloaded on Android: https://bit.ly/3b1DoxB iOS: https://apple.co/31J84tJ. Then just click on the Card where there is information on the amounts released.

Then you need to select how you want to receive the amount. Among the available options are to withdraw in person in one of the physical channels of the modality or even register a bank account of your own, regardless of the chosen financial institution.

It is also possible to get the values ​​directly at a Caixa Econômica Federal branch. They will also be available at lottery units that correspond to Caixa Aqui or service rooms.

It is important to inform that the amount will be directed to the chosen channel within 5 days after the request period.

Finally, it is worth noting that retirees who choose the option to withdraw in person bring: identification document; CPF or NIS/NIT/PIS/Pasep; retirement certificate; concession statement; among others.

