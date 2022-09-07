Fight between Anderson Silva and Jake Paul has a date revealed

Now it’s official! Anderson Silva and Jake Paul face off in a boxing match on October 29, in Phoenix (USA), at the Gila River Arena. The bout was confirmed via press release today and will be contested at a combined weight of 187 pounds – 84.8 kg, with an expected duration of eight rounds.

With the fight official, Jake Paul will undoubtedly face his biggest challenge in his brief career in professional boxing. Unlike his usual provocative posture, the American youtuber exalted the credentials of ‘Spider’ and admitted that it is an honor to face the Brazilian.

“Anderson ‘Spider’ Silva is the most versatile fighter the world has ever seen. Just a year ago he dominated boxing champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr and reminded the world why he is treated as the greatest of all time. , from MMA to boxing, said that Jake Paul would not face Anderson Silva. They said that Jake was afraid of Anderson, that Jake would lose to Anderson. Well, for those who didn’t believe, Jake Paul will face Anderson Silva. It’s an honor to have the opportunity to share the ring with the UFC’s greatest striker of all time. On Saturday, October 29, I will walk humbly to the ring, touch my gloves to a living legend and do my best to exterminate Spider.” through a press release.

On the other hand, the Brazilian veteran is also quite enthusiastic about getting back into action. In a short message, Anderson Silva projected that his match against Jake Paul will be the biggest event of the season.

“I know that in life everything has its purpose. Nothing comes just by chance. So I thank God for my health, family and my team for giving me this opportunity to continue doing what I love the most. I believe this will be the greatest combat event of the year and will make sports history forever. See you on October 29th,” said ‘Spider’.

Jake Paul, 25, has already fought five boxing matches, with five wins – four by knockout. The youtuber has already left behind names like Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley (twice) and earned millionaire purses in his appearances. Due to the level of confrontation, the expectation is that the duel with Anderson will surpass all previous marks.