‘Final Decision’: White House Won’t Include Russia as State Sponsor of Terrorism

“This designation could have unintended consequences for Ukraine and the world,” said White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

Sputnik Brazil – The White House said on Tuesday (3) that the United States will definitely not include Russia among the states sponsoring terrorism.

During a press conference, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said it was a “final decision” not to include Russia in this group.

“It is not the most effective or strongest path. This designation could have unintended consequences for Ukraine and the world,” Jean-Pierre said.

On Monday (5), US President Joe Biden had already signaled that he would reject the measure. The same day, US State Department spokesman Jim O’Brien said that giving Russia such status could negatively affect the grain deal.

The authority to name countries as “sponsors of terrorism” belongs to the US State Department, but the US Senate had already passed a resolution calling for such a decision, and a corresponding bill was submitted to the House of Representatives.

The official representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Zakharova, previously warned that if Washington takes such a step, relations between the two countries could be forgotten. Several countries opposed this possibility.

