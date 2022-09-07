Find out here the most drawn numbers in the history of the Mega-Sena

Belo Horizonte, September 7, 2022, by Saulo Teixeira Rosa – The most popular lotteries in Brazil are the Mega Sena. It has always been loved by millions of people, becoming a phenomenon as soon as it was released. It quickly caught the attention of those who like to play games and want to change their way of life.

This lottery game mode has attracted attention and is becoming more popular every year. See the history of Mega Sena in this article prepared by the site Superpix diary, and know the most drawn numbers in its history. Check out!

When did the Mega Sena appear?

Caixa Econômica Federal invented the Mega Sena lottery game in March 1996. It took over from the previous “Sena” and quickly gained popularity among Brazilians, due to the expectation that it would give out “giant prizes”.

The old Sena allowed the player to hit the numbers drawn in the Sena (hit six dice). The previous Sena (hitting the numbers before the drawn numbers), the posterior Sena (hitting the numbers after the drawn numbers). As well as the posterior Sena (hitting the numbers after the numbers drawn). Quina and Quadra.

How much did she pay the first time?

The Mega Sena first prize was worth more than R$1 million. No one correctly predicted the six random numbers from the first contest, accumulating the value for the second round. However, there were winners in the corner and court.

The minimum bet amount on Mega-Sena was one real. And the old Seine cost 32 cents. The cost of a standard bet with six tens is currently R$4.50.

What was the highest amount ever paid by the mega-sena?

On May 11, 2019, the biggest individual prize of the regular Mega Sena competition was delivered. Approximately BRL 289 million was paid today to a single player. Finally, for more details on the history of the mega-sena check out the Caixa Loterias website.

In history, what were the most drawn numbers in the mega-sena lottery?

See which numbers in the history of Mega-Sena were the most randomly chosen to inspire you when choosing your numbers. Then read it calmly and define your strategy. Also, since the lottery was launched in 1996, some numbers have always paid out much more than others.

The number that has appeared the most so far, appearing 279 times, is 53. After that:

The ten of the number 10 was drawn 277 times,

The numbers 05 – appeared in 268 draws

42 – 266 draws.

04 – 63 draws;

33 – 263 draws;

37 – 262 draws;

27 – 260 draws;

23 – 260 draws;

30 – 259 draws.

But even if you disagree on the odd and even numbers, the results are not much different. As a result, 3 dozen pairs and three of a kind were drawn in 755 draws, or 31% of all draws.

On the other hand, there were more even-numbered pairs than odd-numbered pairs in over 20% of the winning games, with 4 even and 2 odd numbers in 586 random selections.

There is no set pattern, so to speak, but some things seem to repeat themselves. Therefore, it is important to calmly assess the probabilities. This will allow you to select the ideal number combination.

Finally, studying past results in lottery draws is not a guarantee of future successes, but it is very interesting to know these statistics. So, placing your bet looking for past statistics can help you fill your game and fill you with good expectations.

For now, if you liked this content, leave your comment so we can interact. In short, this is it! To the next!