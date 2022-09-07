find out which bank your money earns the most

The moment to decide where to invest the money makes many people wonder which is the best bank to invest. Currently, two companies have been vying for the attention of consumers. we are talking about Nubank It’s from C6 Bank. They are undoubtedly on the list of options for many people. But in the face of this, where is it more worth leaving the money yielding? Clear that doubt below!

Nubank and C6 Bank income

First of all, the first step to making money work is to understand what your financial goals are and if they follow the options available in the market. Therefore, see below a comparison between the two accounts taken into account in this matter:

1. Nubank’s Income

The Nubank account has undergone recent changes that have changed the way the bank pays its customers. Now, the remuneration of 100% of the CDI on new deposits takes place on the 31st day of investment.

It works as a retroactive return that pays out the gains from the first day of application in one fell swoop. The downside is that the customer needs to leave the money standing for at least 30 days in the account to be entitled to the income.

The new measure has even been compared with the savings account, which remunerates investors as soon as the application completes a “birthday” month.

2. C6 Bank Income

Here, the person will only have income if he invests in CDB, as the common account does not offer profitability. The positive point is that the CDB yield is 102% of the CDI, with daily liquidity. Bearing in mind that this is a low-risk investment, but it also offers different investment profiles and maturity terms.

Nubank or C6 Bank: which makes more money?

In comparison with Nubank, C6 Bank stands out with the floating CDB with a yield of 102% of the CDI, but there are many others that offer greater profitability, in this case, those with scheduled maturity.

Therefore, initially, the base percentage exceeds that of Nuconta, currently at 100% of the CDI. In this case, point to C6.

In addition, the C6 has daily liquidity, that is, the user can redeem the money at any time without affecting the profitability generated previously. What does not happen with Nubank, which remunerates new deposits after a while.

In short: because they have similar functions, the final choice will take into account each person’s financial planning and how they plan to store money for better decision making.