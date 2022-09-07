Fire, spitting and indirect: know all about the gossip of the new film by Harry Styles and Florence Pugh | pop

It’s time to get your coffee ’cause Jeska Grecco and Leandro Neko, from the ‘Diário de Bordo’ podcast, arrived with a warm gossip from the Venice Festival 🎬. The situation in question involves Harry Styles, Florence Pugh, Olivia Wilde and the movie “Do not worry, dear”and the fuss has been huge on the internet.

For you to stay on top of all this gossip, we have prepared a complete dossier on the subject. Check out! 👇

We’ve already told you that the relationship between Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde, actor and director of the movie “Don’t Worry, Honey”, has given us much to talk about.

Whether because of the age difference between the two (he is 28 and she is 38), or because, according to rumors, Olivia was involved with Harry when she was still married to the actor. Jason Sudeikisa lot of things in this story have made the crowd curious.

But the most curious thing of all was that Florence Pugh, the film’s main actress, wasn’t sharing anything about the feature on her networks, even though she was very active on the internet. For what reason? Love triangle? Backstage fight?

It seems, then, that a reason for this has come to light. That is, in an interview for the Variety, Olivia Wilde spoke about the process of hiring Harry Styles for the starring role. The singer replaced the actor Shia LaBeouf removed from the production amid allegations of sexual harassment by his ex-girlfriend, the British singer FKA Twigs.

2 of 3 Shia LaBeouf — Photo: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images Shia LaBeouf — Photo: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

In that interview, Olivia said that she chose to fire Shia LaBeouf. The director says she felt that the guy’s ‘combative’ style didn’t match that of the rest of the cast, and so did her best to protect Florence Pugh, the main actress, who would have many sex scenes in the production and would need to feel safe.

But as soon as the interview aired, Shia himself sent an open letter to the magazine saying that, in fact, he chose to leave the film’s production. To complete, the actor delivered prints of conversations and even a video of Olivia Wilde ‘begging’ him not to leave the feature.

“In the video, Olivia Wilde makes fun of Florence, saying: ‘Miss Flo will have to put up with you, put up with it or freak out!’”, says Jeska.

At the Venice Film Festival, Harry, Olivia and Florence have appeared together in the same place since the controversy erupted, but, in the greatest climate, they just didn’t interact with each other.

The trio was always a supporting actor away from the film, both on the red carpet and in the movie theater during the film’s screening.

3 of 3 Harry Styles, Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde at the “Don’t Worry Honey” Premiere in Venice — Photo: Stefania D’Alessandro/WireImage Harry Styles, Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde at the “Don’t Worry Honey” premiere in Venice — Photo: Stefania D’Alessandro/WireImage

THE stylist from Florence Pugh added fuel to the fire by posting photos of the client on her Instagram with the caption ‘Miss Flo’.

“They’re in one place, Olivia kind of looks at Harry, Harry turns away. I think either they’re not together anymore, and then there’s this thing going on where one wants to be kind of close and the other doesn’t, or Harry Styles is in that mood of: ‘I don’t want any badass on my side!’”, opines Neko.

The internet went wild with a video from the film’s Venice premiere in which Harry Styles appears to spit on Chris Pine, an actor who is also in “Don’t Worry Honey”.

In Jeska’s opinion, it wasn’t quite like that: “I’ve seen this video from all angles and I don’t think it was a spit! Because, guys, why is Harry Styles going to spit on a guy in front of everyone? This is already too much fic, it’s crazy!”.

After all this fuss, Harry Styles’ team sent a note to The Guardian commenting on the matter. They point out that the artist did not spit on Chris Pine, while sources close to Chris corroborate the story and say there is no “nothing but respect between these two men”.

The presenters say that critics are not praising the film, but that Florence Pugh’s performance has been well acclaimed. “She’s carrying the film on her back!” opines Jeska.

To cap off all this gossip, she and Neko really want to see Florence, who has already been nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in 2020 for “Little Women”, win the Best Actress award for “Don’t Worry, Honey”. Will it come? 👀