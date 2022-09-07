Fired, Malvino Salvador detonates Globo and declares support for Bolsonaro

Reproduction / Instagram Malvino Salvador declares support for Bolsonaro and detonates Globo

Malvino Salvador criticized Globo and showed support for Jair Bolsonaro on the Cara a Tapa podcast, this Monday (5). Over the course of three hours he got into various subjects with presenter Rica Perrone. The actor spoke out against the broadcaster’s journalism and said that despite the mistakes he trusts the current president.

Malvino commented that the station was always excellent and sought the best, especially in the teledramaturgy sector, but he was disappointed with another sector: “I think journalism has to be impartial. It cannot take sides in any way. conscience is the person, who has to have access to both sides of the coin.”

The actor, who worked for 20 years at Globo, acknowledged that the channel seeks to be an example. Despite this, he does not believe that the broadcaster should raise an ideological flag.

“Globo is a 10, but I think it can review it. In the dramaturgy part it is brilliant, but journalism is what disappointed me a little. It strives for excellence, but it doesn’t have to have an ideological bias, especially in journalism. to have as much exemption as possible”, he argued.

In one frame of the program, Malvino had to give notes to several public figures. When Bolsonaro’s image was displayed he claimed to support the president. The actor also said that Jair has good intentions despite having made some mistakes.

“Not every government is always assertive or wrong, but I look at him (Bolsonaro) with good intentions. I think he is being massacred by the media in a dishonest way.

*With the collaboration of Amanda Moreira.