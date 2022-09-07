Flamengo is the most ‘European’ team in South America

The Copa Libertadores da América has never looked so much like the Champions League in Europe… at least, for Flamengo.
The team from Rio de Janeiro, which hosts Vélez Sarsfield (Argentina), to confirm the classification for its third decision of the tournament in the last four seasons, has a squad that was molded into the elite of the Old Continent.
No less than 13 of the players that make up the group led by Dorival Júnior have had some experience throughout their careers in the first division of one of the seven main national championships in Europe (English, Spanish, Italian, German, French, Dutch and Portuguese, according to with UEFA coefficient).
Full of money and owner of the highest salary of a club outside of European football, Flamengo can now afford to count on players like Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal, who spent 15 years in teams the size of Juventus, Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Inter Milan.
It is true that not all of its athletes who crossed the Atlantic Ocean did well there. Pedro, one of the main highlights of the team this year, was only on the field four times for Fiorentina. And Gabigol, his attacking partner, was shipwrecked at Inter Milan and also at Benfica.
Even so, it is undeniable that Flamengo has a squad with much more experience in the top rung of European football than the other teams that today keep it company in the elite of South America.
Among the teams that also reached the semifinals of Libertadores, the one who comes closest to him is precisely Vélez, his opponent today, which has five players who have passed through the main leagues there. Palmeiras and Athletico-PR have three athletes each with this tread.
In this regard, other giants on the continent also do not reach the level of the champion of Libertadores-2019 and vice of last season.
Boca Juniors, for example, has nine names in the squad that played in the European elite, and River Plate, five. Here in Brazil, Atlético-MG is close by, with 12 experienced players in the Old Continent, and Corinthians has nine.
After a first half with less than expected results, Flamengo got back on track with the exchange of Portuguese coach Paulo Sousa for Dorival Júnior. The red-black team has gone 16 games without losing (13 wins and two draws) and has the possibility of winning three titles this season.
In Libertadores, thanks to the 4-0 over Vélez last week, in Argentina, the team will not go to the decision if they are defeated tonight by at least five goals difference – if the disadvantage is four, the place in the final will be decided on penalties.
Fla also has the classification triggered for the title game of the Copa do Brasil, as they beat São Paulo 3-1, in Morumbi, in the first leg of the semifinals. The second game is scheduled for next Wednesday.
The only competition in which the club does not depend only on its results is the Campeonato Brasileiro. With 44 points won, it occupies the second place and has 13 more rounds to go to take the seven points that separate it from Palmeiras. On Sunday, the confrontation is with Goiás.
Flamengo’s “Europeans”
Diego Alves: 176 games for Valencia (ESP) and 125 for Almeria (ESP)
Pablo: 113 games for Bordeaux (FRA)
David Luiz: 248 games for Chelsea (ENG), 130 for Benfica (POR), 89 for Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) and 73 for Arsenal (ING)
Filipe Luis: 333 games for Atletico Madrid (ESP), 135 games for La Coruña (ESP), 26 games for Chelsea (ING)
Guillermo Varela: 11 games for Manchester United (ING) and 10 games for Eintracht Frankfurt (ALE)
Eric Pulgar: 106 games for Bologna (ITA), 82 games for Fiorentina (ITA)
Thiago Maia: 69 games for Lille (FRA)
Arturo Vidal: 171 games for Juventus (ITA), 144 games for Bayer Leverkusen (ALE), 124 games for Bayern Munich (ALE), 96 games for Barcelona (ESP), 71 games for Inter Milan (ITA)
Diego: 132 games for Werder Bremen (ALE), 87 games for Wolfsburg, 62 games for Atlético Madrid (ESP), 61 games for Porto (POR), 47 games for Juventus (ITA)
Everton Onion: 94 games for Benfica (POR)
Bruno Henrique: 17 games for Wolfsburg (ALE)
Gabigol: 10 games for Inter Milan (ITA) and 5 games for Benfica (POR)
Pedro: 4 games for Fiorentina (ITA)
*counting only the top 7 national leagues in Europe