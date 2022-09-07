Flamengo is the most ‘European’ team in South America

The Copa Libertadores da América has never looked so much like the Champions League in Europe… at least, for Flamengo.

The team from Rio de Janeiro, which hosts Vélez Sarsfield (Argentina), to confirm the classification for its third decision of the tournament in the last four seasons, has a squad that was molded into the elite of the Old Continent.

No less than 13 of the players that make up the group led by Dorival Júnior have had some experience throughout their careers in the first division of one of the seven main national championships in Europe (English, Spanish, Italian, German, French, Dutch and Portuguese, according to with UEFA coefficient).

Full of money and owner of the highest salary of a club outside of European football, Flamengo can now afford to count on players like Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal, who spent 15 years in teams the size of Juventus, Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Inter Milan.

It is true that not all of its athletes who crossed the Atlantic Ocean did well there. Pedro, one of the main highlights of the team this year, was only on the field four times for Fiorentina. And Gabigol, his attacking partner, was shipwrecked at Inter Milan and also at Benfica.