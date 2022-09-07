Flamengo vs Vélez: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Flamengo

With the Maracanã packed, Flamengo and Vélez Sarsfield face each other this Wednesday, at 9:30 pm, to decide who advances to the Libertadores final. As they won 4-0 in Argentina, the red-black team has a wide advantage and can lose by up to three goals difference.
If the classification is confirmed, Flamengo will face Athletico-PR, who eliminated Palmeiras after a 2-2 draw in São Paulo on Tuesday. In a single game, the decision will be played on October 29, in Guayaquil, Ecuador.
Coach Dorival Júnior’s team has been undefeated for 16 games and has the chance to reach the third Libertadores final in four years. Because of suspensions and suspended athletes, the team will have changes in relation to the game at José Amalfitani.
Vélez dreams of achieving a miracle at Maracanã. In the last round of the Argentine Championship, however, he already used most of his holders and didn’t save for the duel with Flamengo.
Flamengo – coach: Dorival Júnior
Without David Luiz and Léo Pereira, suspended, the coach will select the defense duo Fabrício Bruno/Pablo. As the advantage is large, the tendency is that Gabigol and Thiago Maia, who are hanging, are not even related because of the risk of being suspended for the final.
Spared against Ceará because of a trauma to his right foot in the match in Argentina, Arrascaeta is among the likely to start the game. He did not participate in Tuesday’s training, but his participation is planned.
Probable lineup: Santos; Rodinei, Fabrício Bruno, Pablo and Filipe Luís; João Gomes, Vidal, Everton Ribeiro and Arrascaeta (Pulgar); Everton Cebolinha and Pedro.
who is out: David Luiz and Léo Pereira (suspended); Rodrigo Caio (recovering from a knee problem) and Bruno Henrique (surgery on knee ligaments).
hanging: Gabigol and Thiago Maia.
Velez Sarsfield – coach: Alexander Medina
To try the miracle at Maracanã, Vélez traveled to Rio de Janeiro with 25 players. Over the weekend, the team lost another one at Argentino, this time to Newell’s Old Boys, and fans protested over the poor results and second-to-last place in the league.
The likely lineup is: Lucas Hoyos; Leonardo Jara, Matías de los Santos, Miguel Brizuela and Francisco Ortega; Agustín Mulet and Nicolás Garayalde; Luca Orellano, Walter Bou and Lucas Janson; Lucas Pratto.
who is out: Máximo Perrone (pneumothorax) and Diego Godín (knee problem).
- Referee: Piero Maza (CHI)
- Assistant 1: Alejandro Molina (CHI)
- Assistant 2: Claudio Urrutia (CHI)
- VAR: Juan Lara (CHI)
