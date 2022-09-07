Futebol Forte announces XP to pressure group from Flamengo and São Paulo – 06/09/2022

Liga Futebol Forte announced today (6) that it has XP as the official partner to seek investments for the 25 clubs in the group, including Atlético-MG, Athletico, Internacional, Fortaleza and Fluminense. The event organized in São Paulo was attended by several presidents and serves to mark territory in the fight with Libra, which has teams like Flamengo, Botafogo, Cruzeiro, Grêmio, Palmeiras, Santos, Corinthians and São Paulo. You can see what the complete division looks like at the end of the text.

In the field of speech, both sides say that there are technical talks almost every week and that the ultimate goal is for the 40 clubs in Serie A and B to be united, but the delay for this agreement to be reached is very uncomfortable. And then some differences begin to generate greater friction than expected.

At today’s event, Futebol Forte made a point of saying that it did not authorize Libra to seek investment in the market on behalf of the 40 clubs. There are clubs in this group that say that BTG has been doing this without authorization. The partnership with XP does not have any formalized contract, but it serves for these 25 clubs to position themselves in the market, advising Libra that they are also prepared to follow an independent path if necessary.

Upon learning of the entry of XP, members of the League heard by the blog reacted with concern. They said that this sign could be seen as a declaration of war by Flamengo and company. In practice, the attitudes of the two sides do not seem to move towards an agreement as both present in the speech.

In addition to this search for investors, there is the issue of money division. Futebol Forte wants the difference between the one who earns the most and the one who earns the least to be a maximum of 3.5 times. These clubs understand that there is no way to share all the money equally, as in the NBA or the NFL, for example, but the fight is for the difference to be smaller. On the other hand, Libra wants the difference to be up to four times. There is also disagreement over how much the Serie B members will receive from the cake: Futebol Forte asks for 20%, while Libra suggests 15%.

If there is no agreement, the two groups will be able to market the TV rights separately. With the Mandante Law, the team could sell matches at home even without the visitor’s consent. An example: if SBT buys the rights to Futebol Forte, it will be able to broadcast the game between Fortaleza and Flamengo at Castelão even if the red-black team has negotiated its rights with Globo. And the logic is the same when the game is at Maracanã.

Both Libra and Futebol Forte understand that the pie would be considerably larger to share if the 40 clubs reach an agreement. But neither of them wants to compromise on the difference between the highest earners and the lowest earners. The group with the biggest fans is betting that it will raise more by having teams with more appeal. Thus, the cake to be divided between them will be larger.

Futebol Forte is betting that a more equal division will make teams like Botafogo and Grêmio realize that the division proposed by Libra only favors those who already earn more money and perpetuate the difference in revenue between them. In an eventual breakup, they will see teams in similar situations earning more outside Libra than within it.

How is the division of leagues in Brazil

Strong Football: América-MG, Atlético-MG, Atlético-GO, Athletico-PR, Avai, Brusque, Ceará, Chapecoense, Coritiba, CRB, Criciúma, CSA, Cuiabá, Fluminense, Fortaleza, Goiás, Internacional, Juventude, Londrina, Náutico, Operário, Sampaio Côrrea, Sport, Tombense and Vila Nova

Lb: Flamengo, Botafogo, Vasco, Palmeiras, São Paulo, Corinthians, Santos, Red Bull Bragantino, Guarani, Ponte Preta, Ituano, Novorizontino, Grêmio and Cruzeiro

