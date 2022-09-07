Future FGTS will be used to finance real estate; see how it will work

Rogério Melo / PR – 9.16.15 Casa Verde e Amarela Program will receive stimulus

The government intends to authorize, on the eve of the elections, the use of the future FGTS – the forecast of resources that the worker with a formal contract will have in the Fund if he continues to be employed – for the financing of properties of the federal government program Casa Verde e Amarela, destined to the low-income population.

The objective is to use the deposits that will be made by the employer in the FGTS account to calculate the income of people who want to buy their own home. The amounts are blocked for the payment of this loan.

“Of course, the FGTS deposit cannot be characterized as income. But how do I increase the income capacity of families? When the bank understands that, outside the normal income, it has one more component”, said the national secretary of Housing. from the Ministry of Regional Development (MDR), Alfredo dos Santos.

A family that earns BRL 2,000, for example, commits an average of 22% of this income to housing financing and will be able to pay BRL 440. With the use of the future FGTS, it could pay BRL 600, considering the 8% contribution to the FGTS, of R$ 160 per month.

For specialist José Urbano Duarte, the commitment of the future FGTS can generate problems. “The FGTS consignment can create a purchasing power that the person may not have to acquire his house”, said Duarte. “And whoever commits the FGTS in the installment will never accumulate the amount to try to anticipate the discharge”.

The measure responds to a request from construction companies, which have high stocks of properties. Between January and July of this year, 145,200 units were contracted under the Casa Verde e Amarela program, 17.6% less than in the same period in 2021, when 176,200 contracts were signed. The program is basically operated by Caixa.

Dismissal increases cost

In case of dismissal after the purchase of the property with future use of the FGTS, the borrower will have to pay the total installment or lose the property. In the example cited, you will have to pay an installment of BRL 600, not the BRL 440 prior to dismissal.

“The client says ‘I want to pledge my future deposits’, and the bank will do an analysis. Let’s say it’s a traditional client, who has a job. there is no activity, will you pay the R$ 440? No. So what is the difference between R$ 440 and R$ 600? You will be in default anyway”, said the secretary, considering an income of R$ 2 thousand.

Duarte explains that the same MP will allow the relaunch of the Fundo Garantidor da Habitação Popular to cover defaults in the event of unemployment, if the policyholder opts for the insurance. This fund was created in 2009, with contributions from the Union, Caixa and Banco do Brasil.

In 2016, the fund reached its target of covering two million properties and had to suspend new operations. Of the R$ 2 billion in cash, R$ 800 million can be used in new contracts, with or without the FGTS guarantee.

The ministry’s draft resolution should be discussed at the technical group meeting of the FGTS Board of Trustees next week.

According to Caixa technicians, the idea is to focus on the lower income strata of the program, up to R$ 4,800. The use of the FGTS must be in force for less than ten years. The argument is that default is higher at the beginning of the contract.

In addition to triggering the guarantee fund, the property itself serves as collateral for the loan. In case of default, the house can be taken. The worker would be without a house and without the Fund, warned a FGTS adviser.

The result of this year’s program is the worst of the Bolsonaro government, which between January and July 2020 had 180,500 financing; in 2019, there were 181,300 contracts.

The government’s idea is to allow quota holders to offer banks, at the time of contracting the credit, the deposits that will be made in their Fund account to deduct the installment.

The authorization for the use of the future FGTS is contained in the provisional measure (MP) 1,107, which created the digital microcredit for microentrepreneurs. It became law at the end of August. The use of the future FGTS was included in the MP during the process in Congress at the request of the government itself, to meet the needs of construction companies. The measure is already in effect, only the resolution remains.

According to the MDR secretary, the regulation is still being worked out and will be submitted to the FGTS Curator Council, in which the government has a majority. He anticipated that the rule should not impose a deadline for the use of future FGTS in housing financing.

“It will depend on how much the worker needs to commit to the FGTS. The bond can last four years, six years,” said Santos, adding that one of the main objectives is to expand the ability of families to pay.

According to him, it is estimated that the measure could lead to the hiring of 80 thousand units in addition to this year’s goal of 330 thousand.

Harm to the worker

Those who opt for this new modality have future deposits blocked for a certain period. In case of dismissal, deposits will be stopped. But the installments can be incorporated into the outstanding balance if the borrower is unable to honor them.

In the Casa Verde e Amarela program, workers can suspend payment of installments for up to six months if they lose their job. The 40% fine for unfair dismissal continues to be levied on the Fund’s balance, even if it has been used for instalments.

According to the secretary, for every ten hiring requests, five are approved, two are disapproved and three are unable to pay. Of these, half are serviced by construction companies, and the rest are unable to obtain financing. This is the government’s target group.

Families in the Casa Verde and Amarela program earn between R$2,400 and R$8,000. In the lower-income group, the FGTS grants a subsidy, a non-refundable discount at the time of purchase of the property of up to R$ 47,500.

The new modality is controversial and already divides members of the Board of Trustees. According to one interlocutor, it can harm the worker at the moment of greatest need. But it benefits the construction sector, which complains about high inventories, with an increase in property values ​​and a drop in family income.

The strategy is to test with Casa Verde and Amarela and, in the future, expand to other lines with FGTS resources, said the secretary.

The president of the Brazilian Chamber of Construction Industry (Cbic), José Carlos Martins, defended the measure. For him, the proposal facilitates access to credit for low-income families and avoids the use of the FGTS in emergency withdrawals, which only serves “to stimulate consumption”: “We defend as much as possible that the FGTS be used in the line of assets , to help make the dream of owning a home come true”.





