Gabriel Diniz’s ex-fiancée marries in a luxurious ceremony: “Love and nothing else”

Life goes on: three years after the death of the sertanejo, Gabriel Diniz’s ex-fiancée marries a businessman

The digital influencer Karoline Calheiros got married in a lavish ceremony on Tuesday (6). She was the fiancee of the country singer Gabriel Diniz when he died in a tragic accident in 2019.

On social media, she showed details of the union with the businessman Tom Santos.

“Love, love, love and nothing more!”, she said while sharing photos from the ceremony. The groom also declared himself and moved fans with her words.

“I love you, my love! Thank you for making me the happiest man in the world! Everything was amazing! Just imagining that we had nothing to do with each other makes me so happy at home with the woman of my life!”he said.

For the occasion, she chose a straight and simple dress with a long veil. With a bouquet of natural flowers, she appeared smiling in the clicks registered right after the “yes”.

Look:

UNFORGETTABLE

The singer Wesley Safadão reserved a special piece on their social networks to honor their late friend, Gabriel Diniz. On the day that the singer would turn 31, the husband of Thyane Dantas prepared an exciting video showing some photos together and moved netizens with his outburst.

“What we all really wanted was for you to be here today, but we will continue to remember you always with great joy, we still miss you here, but also grateful for the opportunity we had to live with such a special guy and full of light like you. Happy birthday, GD”, wrote in the caption.