Gabriel Diniz’s father speaks after his son’s ex-fiancée gets married: “Respect”

Gabriel Diniz’s father, businessman Cizinato Diniz sent a message to Karoline Calheiros; Look

The entrepreneur Diniz cizinate spoke on social media about the marriage of his son’s ex-fiancée, the country singer Gabriel Diniz.

In a recent post, he defended the right to Karoline Calheiros to move forward. In an emotional tone, he stated that what they lived through will never be erased.

“I discovered the beauty of life, going through all the stages, always looking for the best color, the best smile, the best company, the best moments, because life is better with them all together, a toast to Karoline, a toast to a new family and a toast to love”, he said.

Excited, the businessman continued praising the young woman. “I would like to thank all of you, one by one intimately, for the affection and respect for her and our family and to say that God in his infinite perfection took Gabriel from us, but kindly introduced us to this family earlier, through Gabriel’s hands so that we could be loved, because these families refer to him, who was so wanted by all of us, but that day by day, together we share the stories, the moments lived with him and at the same time his presence among us, by the force of love , which is present in the full happiness of the other”he wrote.

“We came to this world with packages and missions that sometimes we don’t understand, but that over time we see that it is simpler than we imagined; that it is to serve and improve the lives of others, and that is to love without conditions, just to love, to be and make you happy and ready, may God give the desired peace to each one in your hearts. A big kiss”, declared on social media.

LUXURIOUS MARRIAGE

Karoline Calheiros got married this Tuesday (6th) with the businessman Tom Santos. On social media, she showed details of the ceremony that was attended by her ex-father-in-law.

“Love, love, love and nothing more!”, she said while sharing photos from the ceremony. The groom also declared himself and moved fans with her words.