Galaxy S23 Ultra promises to be the best Samsung flagship in recent times – Tudo em Tecnologia

We’re still a long way off from the launch of Samsung’s Galaxy S23 series, but rumors and leaks surrounding the new lineup are already making the rounds on the web. And now, new information guarantees that the Galaxy S23 Ultra will be the best flagship of the brand in recent years.

According to information obtained by the online leaker Ice Universe and other trusted leakers, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will surpass its predecessor in quality. Of course, this is due to its state-of-the-art built-in features, which promise to win over audiences.

One of the most anticipated highlights on the device is its 200MP main camera. Launched by Samsung, this sensor is already used in the recently launched Motorola Edge X30 Pro and captures impressive images. However, many fans of the brand are already looking forward to seeing how this sensor will fare in the new flagship of the South Korean company.

The galaxy S22 Ultra is one of the best smartphones ever released by Samsung. However, his successor promises to surpass him!

See too:

Another great attraction of the smartphone will be in the hardware department. According to media reports, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will use a 3nm chip that promises excellent efficiency and performance. However, it is said that the device will have a similar design to the current model.

As previously mentioned, the launch of the Galaxy S23 series is still far from happening. Therefore, it seems likely that new leaks will arrive in the coming months.