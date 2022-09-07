Game of Thrones actor surprises and returns in “House of the Dragon”; GoT’s predecessor series is HBO’s new hit

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 2 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on Game of Thrones actor surprises and returns in “House of the Dragon”; GoT’s predecessor series is HBO’s new hit 2 Views

The series takes place before the events of Game of Thrones and focuses on the Targaryens.

The House of the Dragon series is centered around the Targaryens. Photo: Playback/Instagram @houseofthedragonhbo - HBO
In the third episode of “House of the Dragon“, predecessor series of game of Thronesthe Twins Jason and Tyland Lannister were introduced into the story. The first mentioned even showed intentions to marry Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock), daughter and successor of the King Viserys (Paddy Considine).

At the spin offthe actor Jefferson Hall first appeared in the skin of the brothers. However, according to information on the website “I love cinema“, the artist also participated in The Game of Thrones, but as another character. the british interpreted Hugh of the Valesquire to Lord Jon Arryn (John Standing).

Death in Game of Thrones

in season 1 of GoT, the warrior is killed by Ser Gregor Clegane the Mountain after being struck by a spear during the Royal Tournament. According to data from “Game of Thrones Wiki“, Hugh would have accepted the dispute to celebrate the arrival of Eddard Stark (Sean Bean).

Jason and Tyland Lannister in House of the Dragon

In HOTD, Jason is an arrogant and courageous individual. Tyland, in turn, differs from his brother in characteristics and is usually shy and more restrained, according to the portal “Cinema Observatory“. For more news about the series and other streaming productions, follow Bolavip Brasil.

