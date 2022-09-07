GDP projection 2022 increases; Bolsonaro vetoes withdrawal of food stamps; Truck Driver Assistance returns in September; Security for the 7th of September is reinforced

The financial market once again raised forecasts for the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the second quarter. According to the result of the Bulletin Focus, the projection for the increase in GDP in 2022 went from 2.10% to 2.26%. This is the tenth increase in a month.

Read more: THIS is the total number of new families that will join Auxílio Brasil in SEPTEMBER

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) vetoed the possibility of withdrawing unused balances of food stamps (VA) and meal vouchers (VR) by workers after 60 days. The change was provided for in Provisional Measure 1,208, sent to Congress.

Check out these and others below. highlights of the day and always stay well informed with the Latest news!

Return of Truck Driver Assistance in September

The federal government returns in September with payments of Auxílio Caminhoneiro. Payments take place this Tuesday, September 6th, for professionals who regularized their registration until August 29th. The group will also receive two installments, totaling R$ 2 thousand.

The next rounds of the benefit will be available on September 24th, October 22nd, November 26th and December 17th, totaling 6 installments worth R$ 1 thousand. Check out the full calendar below:

to for registration Pay day July, 22 August 9 – 1st and 2nd installments August 15th to 29th September 6 – 1st and 2nd installments September 11th September 24 – 3rd installment october 9 October 22 – 4th installment November 13 November 26 – 5th installment december 4th December 17 – 6th installment

Payment of the benefit takes place via digital social savings, with movement through Caixa Tem. There, the driver can carry out digital transactions, such as paying bills, shopping online, recharging the cell phone and more.

7th of September holiday gains reinforced security

Faced with the tensions marked by the electoral campaign, the main capitals of Brazil are organizing to reinforce security structures for the parades and political demonstrations on September 7th.

The governments of the Federal District, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo are already mobilizing for the day to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the Independence of Brazil. In the case of the DF, a strong security scheme seeks to avoid conflicts in the demonstrations called by supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

Bolsonaro vetoes the withdrawal of food stamps

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) vetoed the right to withdraw unused resources from food stamps and meal vouchers after 60 days by the worker. In its justification, the government claimed that this would misrepresent the purpose of the benefit, which could be used to pay tuition fees for the gym, streaming services and cable TV.

See the excerpt that shows the decision below:

“It is noteworthy that the possibility of withdrawing the food allowance amounts could induce the payment of this benefit as a salary composition value, perceived as an indistinct remuneration portion, unrelated to its food purpose and on which taxation would be levied, such as the deduction of the profit for purposes of calculating the tax on corporate income”, said the government.

On the other hand, the worker can change the card brand, as a form of free portability between the VA and VR plans, in addition to using the benefits in any establishment that accepts them, regardless of the brand. The measures should come into force from May 1, if the MP is sanctioned.

GDP 2022 rises in new Focus projection

After the positive performance of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the second quarter, with an increase of 1.2%, a new report by Boletim Focus raised the country’s growth rate.

The GDP projection for this year went from 2.10% to 2.26%. This is the tenth consecutive increase, up from 1.98% about a month ago. For 2023, the estimate went from 0.37% to 0.47% – until then, the estimated percentage was 0.40% in one month.

The Focus report released this Monday, 5th, also showed the maintenance of the GDP growth projection for 2024, in the range of 1.80%. For 2025, the percentage remained unchanged at 2.00%.