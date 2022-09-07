Gkay counts user owner’s millionaire request with her name on Instagram

The influencer Gkay told in an interview with a podcast this week that he tried to change the name of his Instagram account, which is currently @gessicakayane, to just @gkay, but he got a scare when he received an offer from the current owner of the user on the social network.

She, who has a profile with 20 million followers, told ‘PodDelas’ that the request was a millionaire: “It’s a gringa and she would only give me the username if I gave $1 for each person who follows me. She only wanted $20 million [o equivalente a R$ 104 milhões] only. She sent me this message in English and I replied: fuck you (go fuck yourself **) “, she reported, laughing.

She continued: “And the worst: she came to send a message asking people to stop tagging her.. People tag wrong. ‘Warn people from Brazil so they don’t tag me'”.

Finally, Gkay said he understood the person’s motives, but found the value absurd. “I know it’s uncomfortable for her, a lot of people tag @gkay, but if she was more malleable… I’ve tried all ways”, lamented the influencer.