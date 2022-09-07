Gloria Perez takes real case of lynching by fake news to soap opera – 06/09/2022

Globo released last Monday night (5) the trailer for “Travessia”, the station’s next nine-hour plot, which premieres in October, and you can already see that some real cases will be taken to fiction.

In the first chapters of the plot written by Gloria Perez, Brisa (Lucy Alves) is seen running away from a crowd because of fake news. Someone will have made a montage of her photo as if she were a child kidnapper. The image will spread, and when the girl arrives in Rio de Janeiro, she will be pursued by an angry mob, who treat her as a criminal.

The sequence is clearly inspired by a case that actually took place in Guarujá, on the coast of São Paulo. Fabiane Maria de Jesus, 33, was lynched by residents of the Morrinhos IV neighborhood in 2014. Married housewife, mother of two, ended up brutally beaten and murdered because she was mistaken for an alleged kidnapper of children, whose portrait said that it had been made two years before, it began to circulate on social networks.

At the time, this was the twentieth case of death motivated by fake news spread over the internet.

In Globo’s feuilleton, however, the girl played by Lucy Alves will survive the slander. Starring Rômulo Estrela, who will play a hacker, Chay Suede and Jade Picon, “Travessia” will have a good part of its plot motivated by fake news.