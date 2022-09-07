Google Chrome releases urgent update that fixes serious flaw

O Google Chrome now has a new update. It was launched by big tech as a response to a security vulnerabilityconsidered to be high gravity and known as CVE-2022-3075.

The fragility was extensively exploited and Google claimed to be aware of the reports. An anonymous security researcher alerted the company. Now, the update is already released for desktop browser users for both Windows and Linux and Mac.

However, the company said it will not yet provide more information about the vulnerability or how it worked. The main reason is for cybercriminals not to take advantage of the flaw while the user base is not fully updated.

A report by Google’s Threat Analysis Group says state hackers from North Korea have attempted to launch state-sponsored attacks using a Chrome zero-day remote code execution vulnerability.

Since the beginning of this year, Google has fixed six zero-day browser crashes. They are: CVE-2022-0609, CVE-2022-1096, CVE-2022-1364, CVE-2022-2294 and CVE-2022-2856.

Is my Chrome protected?

It is very simple to check if your Google Chrome is protected. Open the browser and access the three vertical dots located in the upper right corner of the screen. There, click on ‘Help’ and then, under ‘About Google Chrome’.

It is always important to be careful when downloading an extension for Google Chrome. According to a survey by security software company McAfee, more than 1.4 million browser users have some malicious extension.