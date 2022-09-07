Grazi Massafera shows pregnant belly: “in the oven”

Actress Grazi Massafera posed with a pregnant belly and surprised

The actress Thank you Massafera made fans curious by appearing with a very different look. It turns out that the famous published, on her social networks, a photo in which she appears wearing a dress with a polka dot print with a coat over it. But what stole the show in the click was the pregnant belly!

The image soon gained the pages on the internet. At first, many people thought that the artist was expecting another baby. It is worth remembering that she is a proud mother of a little girl. Sofia, 10, is the result of her former relationship with the actor. Cauã Reymondto whom she was married.

The artists announced their separation in 2013. At the time, the daughter was just a baby. Despite many controversies and rumors that surrounded the end of the relationship, today, Sofia’s parents get along well. Both participate a lot in raising the girl. Just like the girl’s stepmother, the digital influencer Mariana Goldfarb, current wife of Cauã, they celebrate and vibrate with each achievement of the heiress.

But apparently the firstborn of Thank you Massafera he won’t get his dreamed little brother anytime soon. The actress soon made a point of explaining her “new pregnancy” which, to the sadness of many, is nothing more than fiction. “Baby loading (in Portuguese, baby carrying) … Chiara in the oven”, joked the famous, when tagging the ex-BBB, Jade Piconin the publication.

It turns out that the sister will debut in teledramaturgy. Jade will play opposite Grazi and the two will play mother and daughter in Globo’s new soap opera, “Travessia”, which should air in October. For those who don’t remember, the blonde also started on the screens in the most watched house in the country. Grazi was part of the confined cast of the fifth edition of the Big Brother Brazil.

Even for that, Thank you Massafera has been showing all her support for her new friend from work, Jade Picon. On social media, the actresses posed together after a workout. The publication won a lot of praise from fans of the famous. “Training today was ‘mother and daughter’. Débora and Chiara”, both joked, in the caption of the post.

