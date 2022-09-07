Green Day arrives in Brazil for Rock in Rio and poses with fans for photos at the airport | Rock in Rio

green Day is another Rock in Rio attraction to set foot on Brazilian soil this week. After Måneskin, Avril Lavigne and Dua Lipathe band arrives in Rio de Janeiro this Wednesday, 7th, to perform at the festival.
Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tre Cool landed at Galeão International Airport and posed with fans for photos, in addition to handing out autographs and smiles.
Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool wave to fans waiting for the arrival of the band Green Day at the airport in Rio de Janeiro — Photo: Agnews/Marcelo Sá Barretto
Green Day band arrives in Rio de Janeiro for a show at Rock in Rio — Photo: Agnews/Marcelo Sá Barretto
This is the fourth pass of green Day in Brazil, but the first time playing at Rock in Rio and still as a headliner! In recent weeks, the band has made outstanding performances at two major events in the United States: Lollapalooza in Chicago and the Outside Lands Music & Arts Festival in San Francisco.
the show of green Day takes place next Friday, 9/9, at Palco Mundo. Avril Lavigne performs on the same date as the band and is also already in Brazil! She arrived on Monday, 5/9, and met fans at the airport door.
