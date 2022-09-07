Gretchen’s granddaughter, Bia Miranda is confirmed in the magazine

After publicizing the first six participants of the reality show “A Fazenda 2022”, the program’s production announced the first name of the magazine: Bia Miranda, Gretchen’s granddaughter.

Bia is 18 years old and will be confined in a separate house to compete for the 21st spot of the rural reality with three other possible participants.

Last month, Bia Miranda was the protagonist of a family fight: she had a falling out with her mother, Jenny Miranda, after staying with former soccer player Adriano Imperador (40).

The girl confirmed that she had a relationship with the former player on Instagram: “I wanted to be with him and no one has to interfere in this, I support myself, my mother knew from the beginning and fought with me, because whoever wanted to be with him for having fame and money was her, because she is already desperate to have it”.

Jenny, on the other hand, said she was suffering from the story: “All this is very difficult, this armed situation, this whole show. Those who follow me know that I have suffered depression for years, there are reports here. I am suffering with everything again. My psychological is shaken, I’m on medication. The truth always comes out, it doesn’t take long and then everyone will know who’s lying in this story. I ask God to give me strength until then. I have anxiety attacks, I was medicated. I had given a stop, because I had improved, but I had to go back”.

A Fazenda 14: Check out the confirmed participants in the rural reality show

Ellen Cardoso, the Strawberry Shortcake

1 / 6

Small strawberry

Fazenda 14: Ellen Cardoso, the Strawberry Shortcake, is the first confirmed

Reproduction / Instagram

Ruivinha de Marte is from Manaus and an influencer

two / 6

martian redhead

Ruivinha de Marte is from Manaus and an influencer

Reproduction / Instagram

The Farm 14: Deborah Albuquerque is in the new edition

3 / 6

Deborah Albuquerque

The Farm 14: Deborah Albuquerque is in the new edition

Reproduction / Instagram

A Fazenda 14: Thomaz Costa is an influencer and ex-boyfriend of Larissa Manoela

4 / 6

Thomas Costa

A Fazenda 14: Thomaz Costa is an influencer and ex-boyfriend of Larissa Manoela

Reproduction / Instagram

The Farm 14: Iran Malfitano is confirmed as a pawn of the edition

5 / 6

Iran Malfitano

The Farm 14: Iran Malfitano is confirmed as a pawn of the edition

Reproduction / Instagram

The Farm 14: Deolane Bezerra is confirmed in the program

6 / 6

Deolane Bezerra

Fazenda 14: Deolane Bezerra is confirmed in the program

Reproduction / Instagram

