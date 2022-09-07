Grupo Pão de Açúcar shares rise 10% after news about the return of Abilio Diniz

The actions of Grupo Pão de Açúcar (GPA) had a lively day this Monday, the 5th, after news of a possible return of Abilio Diniz to the network originally founded by his father. The day was also marked by announcement of the separation of the Éxito business, a Colombian network that is for sale, of the group’s structure. Thus, the shares rose 9.72%, closing at R$ 23.70.

As published the Estadão/Broadcast, the French Casino, which controls GPA, already has a plan outlined for the sale in up to two years of the assets, including the supermarket banner that gives its name to the company. The former owner, Abilio Diniz, would be the main interested in the business and is moving to find a corporate arrangement and recover Pão de Açúcar, without giving up his stake in Carrefour Brasil, of which he has been a relevant partner since 2014.

For Abilio Diniz, the origin of the problems of the Brazilian economy is in politics Photograph: Monica Alves/Estadão

One of the possibilities studied is the sale of Abilio’s stake in Carrefour in France, which would not alleviate a possible reading by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) of market concentration in the country, but would free up funds for the purchase. The other way would be to look for a financial partner for the operation here in Brazil.

Casino holding has until 2024 to pay off debts

Abilio Diniz, however, still has time to come up with a solution. Rallye, Casino’s holding company and undergoing judicial recovery in France, has until 2024 to settle its debts with creditors. Until then, the plan is to extract the maximum value from the sliced ​​sale of the Brazilian group.

The first exit should be Grupo Éxito, a food retail chain operating in Colombia, Uruguay and Argentina, which is currently under GPA. The next step is the sale of GPA’s 34% stake in Cnova. This process is frozen by the adverse moment for technology stocks in the world and awaits a more favorable market situation to return to activity.

Abilio’s return is seen as a ‘breath’ for the retail banner

For the sale of Pão de Açúcar, the most valuable brand within GPA today, the strategy is first to “beautify the bride”, solving the company’s liabilities to make her more attractive. In this process, the company has already disposed of more than 60 Extra Hiper commercial points.

After the separation of Assaí, the company lost the engine of growth and cash generation of the wholesalers. In addition, the brand today carries the label of “expensive supermarket” and, with very competitive competitors, cannot meet the demands of an audience as sophisticated as it aims.

Península, a manager founded by Abilio Diniz, said it did not comment on “market rumors”. Casino and GPA said they would not comment.