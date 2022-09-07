Haddad has 36%, Tarcisio, 21%, Rodrigo, 14%







The new Ipec (formerly Ibope) survey released this Tuesday, 6th, commissioned by TV Globo, pointed out that Fernando Haddad (PT) leads with 36% of voting intentions in the race for the governorship of São Paulo. Behind him comes the candidate Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), with 21%, followed by Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB), with 10%. This is the second survey since the beginning of electoral propaganda on radio and television.

In the first, released on the 30th, PT had 32% of voting intentions. Tarcísio had 17%, and Garcia, 10%. Oscillations are considered positive.

The survey heard 1,504 people between the 3rd and 5th of September in 66 cities in São Paulo. The margin of error is plus or minus three percentage points, given a 95% confidence level. The survey was registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under number SP-04493/2022.

Check the scenario stimulated for the 1st round

Stimulated and single response, in %:

Fernando Haddad (PT): 36% (in the previous survey, on 8/30, it was 32%);

Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans): 21% (17% in the previous survey);

Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB): 14% (10% in the previous survey);

Vinicius Poit (New): 1% (1% in previous survey);

Antonio Jorge (DC): 1% (1% in the previous survey);

Altino Júnior (PSTU): 1% (1% in the previous survey);

Carol Vigliar (Popular Unit): 1% (2% in the previous survey);

Elvis Cezar (PDT): 1% (1% in previous survey);

Gabriel Colombo (PCB): 1% (1% in the previous survey);

Edson Dorta (PCO): 1% (0% in the previous survey);

Blanks and nulls: 10% (15% in the previous survey);

Did not know: 12% (20% in the previous survey);

Check the scenario stimulated for the 2nd round

1st scenario – Haddad x Tarcísio;

Fernando Haddad (PT): 43%

Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans): 32%

Blanks and Nulls: 15%

Don’t know: 10%

2nd scenario – Haddad x Rodrigo;

Fernando Haddad (PT): 42%

Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB): 31%

Blanks and nulls: 17%

Don’t know: 11%

3rd scenario – Rodrigo x Tarcísio;