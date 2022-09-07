Haile Pinheiro, the greatest name in the history of Goiás Esporte Clube, dies at 86

This Wednesday (07) Haile Selassié de Goiás Pinheiro, who was fighting throat cancer that has worsened in recent months, passed away at the age of 86. Considered the greatest leader of Goiás Esporte Clube, “Seu Hailé”, as he is affectionately called, held the positions of executive president and chairman of the Governing Council of the Goiás club.

Goiano and born in Itaberaí (GO), he assumed the presidency of the club for the first time, at just 26 years old, invited by his cousin Olinto Pinheiro. Since then he has never left the team.

In a note, Goiás mourned the death of Haile Pinheiro: “Today the sky gains shades of emerald and Goiás Esporte Clube a new fan in the stands of God”.

The wake will be held at the Haile Pinheiro stadium and the schedule will soon be announced.

The Goiás Football Federation (FGF) also expressed its condolences and wished comfort to friends and family, especially the executive president of Goiás Paulo Rogério Pinheiro and the president of the Deliberative Council of the Club, Edminho Pinheiro.

Check out the full note:

“The Goiás Football Federation (FGF) deeply regrets the death of Mr. Haile Pinheiro, which took place this Wednesday (07). A born football man, Haile leaves a legacy of undeniable contribution to the construction of Goiás Esporte Clube and Goiás football as a whole. A remarkable story that makes him the greatest manager of our football.

We wish family, friends and the Emerald Nation much comfort at this time. Especially to Presidents Paulo Rogério Pinheiro and Edminho Pinheiro”.

The Sagres System regrets the death of Hailé Pinheiro and recognizes his importance to the history of state and national football, and thanks the attention, affection and availability of “Seu Hailé”, the greatest leader in the history of the emerald club, with our team.

In this moment of pain, we express our feelings of sorrow and direct our prayers to the entire Pinheiro family and friends.