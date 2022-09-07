Harry Styles: Understand controversies, from spitting to queerbaiting – 06/09/2022 – Illustrated

Harry Styles, who has been taking risks as an actor, now stars in “Don’t Worry Honey”, a feature film whose production is surrounded by controversy.

Styles would have been the pivot of the separation between director Olivia Wilde and her ex-husband Jason Sudeikis. They are supposedly having a romance. In addition, a video is circulating on social media that shows Styles allegedly spitting on actor Chris Pine during the Venice Film Festival.

It is not today that the former One Direction collects controversies. Since leaving the band to pursue a solo career, Styles has started sporting extravagant looks and wearing makeup, which has led to him being accused of queerbaiting. It is the name given to the practice of appropriating symbols and expressions considered LGBTQIA+ just for marketing.

Styles says little about his personal life and romances, which only adds to speculation. He understands, below, the main controversies involving the British star.

Harry Styles and queerbaiting

The singer has been accused of queerbaiting, that is, taking advantage of the LGBTQIA+ community just to promote himself by wearing flashy clothes, makeup and painting his nails without openly discussing his sexuality. Styles will also star in the film “My Policeman”, in which he plays a police officer who falls in love with a man at a time when being gay was illegal in the UK.

On the other hand, there are those who say that demanding that Styles come out is as imposing as asking gay men not to come out.

He commented on the matter in an interview with Rolling Stones magazine. “Sometimes people say ‘you’ve only been publicly with women’, and I don’t think I’ve ever been publicly with anyone,” he said. “If someone takes a picture of you with someone, it doesn’t mean you chose to make a relationship public.”

separation pivot

The film “Don’t Worry Honey” was shown at the Venice Film Festival this Monday (5) with the presence of Styles, who stars in the long, and Olivia Wilde, director of the production. The two would have engaged in a relationship during the production of the film, while the filmmaker was still married to her ex-husband, actor Jason Sudeikis.

This generated a unease that seems to have affected Florence Pugh, who stars in the film. Although she went to Venice, the Brit refused to participate in the press conference alongside the team and only showed up on the red carpet before the official session. Pugh reportedly got annoyed with Wilde still being married when she started dating Styles.

Spit on Chris Pine

The Venice Film Festival brought yet another controversy to Styles. He reportedly spat on actor Chris Pine, who is also in the cast of “Don’t Worry, Honey”. This, however, is just a rumor, as the video circulating on social media does not clearly show whether Styles spat or not.

Harry Styles and the stalker

In 2019, Pablo Tarazaga-Orero, 26, was ordered to keep a distance of 250 meters from Styles and was legally banned from going to the singer’s concerts. This happened after the boy, then 26 years old, camped out for several months outside the musician’s house.

Styles, who thought the boy was homeless, says he even offered food and money for him to look for a hotel. The alleged stalker, however, claimed that he was invited by the star to go to a hotel and have fun together.