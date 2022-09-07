Has the government confirmed the date to start the consignment of Aid Brasil?

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

What are the advantages of the Inter Gold card?

The beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil are waiting with great anticipation for the release of the payroll loan from the social program. However, there is still no specific date for the start of the new modality.

According to Ronaldo Bento, Minister of Citizenship, the Auxílio Brasil consignment is very close to being released to the beneficiaries of the social program. Thus, currently, the loan has gone through the last adjustments to be offered by financial institutions and made available to contracting parties with all the established rules.

Consignment of Aid Brazil

Thus, the forecast is that the consignment of Auxílio Brasil will be launched this September. Therefore, it may be that in the coming weeks the beneficiaries of the social program will be able to take out the loan.

“The law was passed, sanctioned by the president, and then the president signed a decree. The ordinance, the system for granting, licensing, homologation of these companies, a series of documents as well. I believe that by the beginning of next month (September) everything will be regulated”, said the minister.

The Auxílio Brasil payroll loan may be contracted by the beneficiaries of the social program. In this way, the loan installments will be automatically deducted from the contracting party’s benefit. According to the rules of the modality, up to 40% of the aid may be committed.

Which banks will offer the payroll loan?

According to Ronaldo Bento, about 17 banks will offer the Auxílio Brasil payroll loan.

“Today we already have almost 17 financial institutions approved by the Ministry of Citizenship that are able to grant payroll loans. It is a number that shows the interest of the market in making payroll-deductible credit available to this population”, said the minister.

What happens to the 40% fine in the labor agreement?

Therefore, some banks have already confirmed the credit operation as of September, such as:

In addition, according to Banco Agi, the release of the modality is confirmed. “Agi already offers payroll-deductible loans to INSS beneficiaries and now also offers it to Auxílio Brasil beneficiaries,” said the institution.

However, some financial institutions have already announced that they will not offer payroll-deductible loans to Auxílio Brasil beneficiaries, such as Bradesco, Itaú and Santander.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Instagram, and Twitch. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Alexandre Zorek / shutterstock.com