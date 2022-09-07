“He is an ace of the highest level”; Marquinhos’ businessman closes deal that leaves Vasco in the fight to ‘take’ star from FLA

A little bit of information came out that could change the course of national football in the coming seasons

Vasco has Flamengo as arch-rivals, while the Gávea team remains concerned with other fronts. However, with the sale of the association to 777 Partners, Cruz-Maltino promises to go heavy on the ball market and has just closed a deal that could weaken the movement of Mais Querido.

With the renewal of Andrey Santos, the American holding company also took the opportunity to establish a partnership with the office of businessman Giuliano Bertolucci, which deals with Marquinhos, Bruno Guimarães, among many others. In this line, CRVG intends to position itself in the face of the most competitive options in the market and can be a direct obstacle for CRF, which runs the risk of weakening Fla’s power.

“The great thing about this agreement (renewal with Andrey Santos) that 777 Partners made with Vasco with Giuliano Bertolucci is in the partnership that the parties signed with the businessman’s office. Brazil’s main agent today, he has been important in Flamengo’s last years. From now on, he will play a role similar to Vasco”, informed the journalist Jorge Nicola.

Nicola goes further: “I heard from a person close to Bertolucci that, from 2023 with the help of 777, Vasco intends to get into the main negotiations in the country. For example, the Oscars. He can play for Flamengo in 2023, but Vasco and 777 expressed interest in talking to Oscar. The main players that Flamengo wants, Vasco will also want”, added.

Although he was very close to signing with Mengão, Shanghai’s number 8 will be without a club until January. It was also aired in Europe, but nothing really evolved. In addition, the ex-Chelsea, Internacional and São Paulo appeared wearing the Sacred Mantle and would earn around R$ 1 million in Rio de Janeiro. Fact is that the player has the status of ace of the highest level.