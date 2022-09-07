Heineken got the better of Budweiser

After speculation about possible cancellations of Justin Bieber at Rock in Rio Brasil due to health problems, the Canadian singer performed on Sunday, 4, on the stage of the City of Rock and pleased not only the fans, but also the sponsors responsible for financing part relevant to the entire event. As VEJA showed, in the largest operation in the history of the Heineken beer brand, the official sponsor of the event invested 5 million reais in two bars in the City of Rock with the expectation of sales of 1.3 million liters of beer.

Budweiser, part of the competition, however, was not so lucky. The brand of the Ambev group is the official beer of the singer’s concerts that were scheduled for September 14th and 15th, at Allianz Parque, in São Paulo. This Tuesday, the 6th, however, the event promoter company Time 4 Fun announced the suspension of the shows in São Paulo, part of the “Justice World Tour Latin America”, due to the singer’s health problems. “We will soon release additional information about the ticket refund or maintenance procedure for ticket holders. To the fans who bought tickets and were eagerly waiting to see their idol, we share your frustration. We are together and we hope to have Bieber back in São Paulo as soon as possible,” the company said in a statement.

After the announcement, this Tuesday the shares of the company Time 4 Fun (SHOW3) fell and suffered a daily drop of 8.56% on the Ibovespa. On Monday, the company’s shares had already retracted 5.76%.