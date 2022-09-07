History can repeat itself, says Bolsonaro when citing 1964 – 07/09/2022 – Poder

After citing several moments of tension or democratic rupture, including the 1964 military coup, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said during breakfast at Palácio do Alvorada, in Brasília, on September 7, that “history can repeat”.

“I want to say that Brazilians went through difficult times, history shows us. 22, 65, 64, 16, 18 and now 22. History can repeat. Good has always conquered evil,” he said.

“We are here because we believe in our people, and our people believe in God. I am sure that, with perseverance, doing everything we can do […]we will continue to be proud of the future we will leave for these children that are there”, he added.

Bolsonaro also mentioned the year in which PT Dilma Rousseff was impeached and the current one, when he is running for reelection with Lula (PT) as his biggest rival. Bolsonaro appears in second place in the polls, behind PT, both in first and second round simulations.

On September 7 of last year, in speeches before thousands of supporters in Brasília and São Paulo, Bolsonaro made coup threats against the Federal Supreme Court (STF), urged disobedience to court decisions and said that he would only leave the Presidency of the Republic dead. Republic.

This Wednesday, he is still expected to address supporters in Brasília and Rio de Janeiro. This Wednesday’s speech took place during breakfast at Alvorada, in which Bolsonaro received ministers, parliamentarians, Pastor Silas Malafaia and businessmen investigated by the STF, such as the owner of Havan, Luciano Hang.

Alongside them and First Lady Michelle, the president listened to a short sermon led by Bishop JB Carvalho. “Today we celebrate the Seventh of September, this bicentennial, this beautiful day that is dawning on this nation,” said the evangelical leader. “These coming years will set, Lord, an agenda for heaven on earth, for this immense and extraordinary country.”

In an interview with TV Brasil, shortly before leaving for the parade, the president also called on Brazilians to wear green and yellow during September 7, stating that the freedom and future of Brazilians are at stake. “So, the Brazilian people today are taking to the streets to celebrate 200 years of independence and an eternity of freedom. What is at stake is our freedom and our future. our decisions,” he said.

“All of Brazil, come to the streets. There is still time, in green and yellow, the color of our flag, to celebrate the land where we live, a promised land, which is a great paradise,” said the president.

Bolsonaro said his coming to power had revived patriotism and the pride of wearing clothes in the colors of the flag. “We started to talk about God openly, something that was forbidden here in Praça dos Três Poderes. “, said Bolsonaro, who urged Brazilians to fight for their homeland and their freedom.

It is not new that the president flirts with the coup or makes statements against democracy. Last year, for example, he said: “Some think I can do everything. If everything had to depend on me, this would not be the regime we would be living in. And despite everything I represent democracy in Brazil.”

In 2020, Bolsonaro participated in demonstrations advocating military intervention – the president is an enthusiast of the military dictatorship and its torturers.

Even with appeals from allies and the military to avoid attacks against institutions on the Bicentennial of Independence, the president acted, on the eve of September 7, to inflame supporters and provoke the STF (Supreme Federal Court) by ordering trucks to enter the Esplanada dos ministries.

The president’s decision to authorize the access of trucks with supporters in the region where the traditional civic-military parade of the holiday takes place provoked a clash with the governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), who told Sheet that would prohibit the entry of these vehicles on the Esplanade.

The veto was the STF’s priority request to the security forces, and an agreement was reached to prevent the entry of truck drivers. With Bolsonaro’s order, the Army registered about 60 trucks to enter the Esplanade and be exposed on the opposite road to the parade.

The Army was asked to register because it was responsible for organizing the commemoration, through the Planalto Military Command. By asking for a ban on trucks on the Esplanade, the Supreme Court wanted to avoid repeating episodes recorded last year. On the 2021 Independence holiday, trucks and buses overturned two barriers set up by the PM and invaded the restricted area.