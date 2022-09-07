Honda Biz 125 gains matte silver color and rises in price on the 2023 line

Line 2023 is now available at dealerships. Honda Biz 125, with a price of R$ 13,110. However, even almost R$400 more expensive than the previous version (R$12,730), the scooter has only one novelty: the matte silver color. The tone, at first, replaces the old brown. In addition, the palette offers fairing in red, pearly white and a two-tone white and blue option.
With almost 1/4 of a century of history – and more than 4 million units produced -, the Honda Biz maintains features such as space for luggage under the seat, for example. There is also the fuel tank, with a capacity of 5.1 liters.
Motorization
To move, the Biz 125 relies on the flexible 124.9 cc single-cylinder engine. Thus, it generates 9.2 horsepower at 7,500 rpm. Torque, in turn, reaches 1.04 mkgf at 3,500 rpm. The engine starts electrically and the transmission is a 4-speed semi-automatic, which does not require the use of a clutch. THE brand It still offers CBS brakes, with disc at the front and drum at the rear.
In addition, the Biz 125 2023 continues with 17-inch alloy wheels at the front and 14″ at the rear. It has a digital LCD panel with a black background. In it, an indicator light shows the best way to drive and save fuel. The 12V socket is also in the package.
The bike has a tubular steel chassis. It comes with telescopic suspension at the front and conventional suspension with two shock absorbers at the rear. The model has a 3-year unlimited mileage warranty. Finally, it should be noted that line 2023 of the Biz 110i is next in line. According to Honda, it will be released in October.