how celebrities abuse their stardom at the festival

Since 2013, when an alleged list of a Rock in Rio box was leaked to the public, the terms “vipinho” and “vipão” have become common when defining the spaces that celebrities occupy at the festival, and the “fame” that have. The vipinhos are the most common, the vipão embraces only the ones that are on the rise and earn even more perks.

Almost ten years later, the 2022 edition brings even more separations for the guests of the event. There are those who are picked up at home, those who come by car, helicopter, who stay in a booth, or in lounge close to the public. There are many layers that facilitate and encourage stardom a lot. After all, being the most VIP of all can mess with anyone’s head.

This column of splash reported on the first weekend of this edition of Rock in Rio the behavior of Jade Picon. The former BBB is just one example of “stardom” facilitated by a somewhat exaggerated treatment.

The influencer arrived at the event in a special transport, was received by producers and a team for the VIP area. There, she was surrounded by another team who took her to a booth within the space. On this journey, Jade did not look away and pretended not to have heard the requests for a photo and interview. She only saw the final destination: the “gods” area of ​​the festival.

Thaila Ayala did not like the harassment on top of Renato Góes and was also annoyed with photos Image: Reginaldo Teixeira

Need so many separations? Celebrities often have a security team, which is understandable in a crowd situation. But, within an already quite reserved area, with so many other security guards in place, there is no need for so many separations or a team focused only on not letting anyone get close to an artist.

The VIP space is also occupied by other guests, many of whom are also famous, and by paying guests who, with a ticket of almost R$3,000, want more and enjoy the food and drink options. And, certainly, if they wish, they deserved a selfie with their idols, invited most of the time to publicize the event or some brand.

As already highlighted by this column of splash, who occupies the “most VIP place of all” is not always a Globo actor or actress, as some people think. Tiktokers and influencers are all over the place, and there is already a rivalry between internet celebrities and television artists.

Being more VIP than the other seems to have become the desire of many at Rock in Rio. And, in this way, stardom gains, unfortunately, easy prominence.