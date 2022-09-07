How to Attend the Launch Event

Apple will hold this Wednesday (7) its traditional event for the month of September, when it usually launches a new generation of iPhones. The 2022 line of cell phones still doesn’t have an official name, but the bets are on the iPhone 14 (we’ll call it that throughout the text).

The event will be broadcast online (in English) from 14:00, Brasília time, and will be held directly from Apple’s headquarters in the United States. tilt will provide the traditional special coverage of the event in real time with the registration of news, comments from our team and a summary of the products launched.

Along with cell phones, the new version of iOS 16, the iPhone’s operating system, should also get an official release date

how to watch

Apple’s official broadcast can be followed in several ways:

Company official website

Apple YouTube channel

Apple TV+ app (iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV), the company’s streaming service. No need to sign up, just download the app or access it from your smart TV, and follow the onscreen instructions.

What to expect from the event

The invitation released two weeks ago by Apple has the words “Far Out”, which can be translated as “Far Out”, and has images of stars that form the company’s logo, an apple.

Based on the invitation, there are two possible functions that the iPhone 14 should gain: astrophotography (making it possible for new phones to capture details of the night sky) and the ability to communicate with satellites – that way, even in areas without telephone coverage, the smartphone could send and receive messages and make calls.

At least the Pro versions of the new iPhone 14 are also expected to have a slight change in look. The traditional cutout (screen area with selfie camera and facial recognition sensors) should be replaced by a more discreet solution: a hole for the camera and another pill-shaped hole for the sensor.

Apart from the iPhone, Apple should present the new Apple Watch Series 8 – one of the versions, including, must be Pro (a novelty in the product line) -, new wireless headphones AirPods Pro and new iPads.

iPhone 14

Apple will probably focus a good part of its event to present the news of its A16 Bionic processor, which should be adopted in Pro line phones; non-Pro models should continue with the A15 Bionic chip, used in the iPhone 13.

How many cell phones?

Four models are expected: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. It is worth remembering that the names are not yet official.

design

The iPhone 14 Pro line should be the one that will receive the most changes. Rumors point out that the screen cutout – the region where the cameras and facial recognition sensor are located – will be more discreet. The region will feature a small hole for the camera, and a pill-shaped cutout for sensors.

cameras

As far as cameras are concerned, again the iPhone 14 Pro line should bring big differences. Apple is expected to include a 48-megapixel sensor for the first time – in recent phones, the company has always included 12-megapixel sensors.