How you can save energy when using the washing machine

Housework already involves a lot of planning, however, not everyone is always aware of their own costs. After all, in certain routines it is practically impossible to stop using the washing machine’s facilities. However, its use must be done responsibly, seeking discounts on the electricity bill at the end of the month.

Here are some practices to save energy when washing clothes

Wash many items at once

In a basket, gather many clothes at once, trying to reach the limit allowed by the container. This also facilitates organization, because instead of washing the pieces daily, you can set aside a specific day to do this. In this case, it will not be necessary to spend double or triple water and electricity.





Wash some parts in advance

Those clothes that get dirty easily should be sanitized in the sink or sink, as it will only require one cycle and not several washes. This initiative prioritizes centrifuge efficiency by eliminating most of the waste first.



Reduce dryer usage

In the cold, clothes usually take a long time to dry, but in periods when the temperature is low, the same clothing can be used more often. Rethink the need to throw in the machine that pants or coat that remains clean, reducing the volume of items.



economy mode

At washing machines modern systems provide washing cycles and one of them uses as little water and energy as possible. Remember to activate this option whenever you think it’s necessary.

Add products in the right amount

In a hurry, it is common for people to fail to measure the amount of fabric softener, washing powder and other substances. However, adopt a unit of measurement and use only the sufficient amount, because waste results in damage and compromises the operation of the machine.