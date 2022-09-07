“I am really happy…”; Ana Hickmann and Adriane Galisteu meet again, put an end to the beef and seal peace

This Tuesday (6), the program “Hoje em Dia” revealed the first six participants of “The Farm 14”. In addition, the attraction still had one of the most anticipated meetings on television. Live, Ana Hickmann and Adriane Galisteu finally came face to face after 10 years of fighting.

During the program, Ana Hickmann it received Adriane Galisteu live and comment on the rural program. The holder of “Hoje em Dia” welcomed the presenter of the reality show. At ease, the presenter of “The farm” returned the kindness and treated Hickmann very polite.

between the conversation, Galisteus still played with the height of Hickmann. “Ana, I don’t want to disturb you, but I wanted to come up here to be close to your height!”joked the presenter of “A Fazenda”. “It’s your house!”corresponded A-N-A, hugging her colleague. The friendly atmosphere continued during the program.

The feud between the two began in 2012, when Galisteus got into the fight of Ana Hickmann with Chris Flores. “The only thing I hope for in her life is a child, because I think her way will improve a lot”commented Adriane. The speech caused discomfort in the presenter of “Hoje em Dia”, who even refused to present the program in the presence of her colleague.