‘I feel young again’: how hormone replacement therapy can help menopause

mood swings, heat wavesfall of libidoquality of sleep affected… These and other unpleasant symptoms add to the list of sufferings through which someone in the menopause you can pass. Fortunately, advances in medicine — such as hormone replacement therapy (HRT) — can alleviate the effects of the period and ensure a better quality of life for women.

According to a survey conducted by the femtech Brazilian Plenapause, 58% of women feel less productive at work during menopause and 87% of them feel emotionally unstable during the period.

That was the case of Edna Mara Ferreira, 53 years old. The realtor reports that, until recently, she suffered from tiredness, indisposition, fluid retention, weight gain, irritability and sadness. That ended, however, when she underwent hormone replacement therapy.

How hormone replacement therapy can help with menopause

According to Hugo Gatto, a reference physician in hormonal implants, HRT is “the first line of treatment for menopause and the most effective for the period”. It is a therapeutic resource that replaces, in a “safe and assertive” dosage, the ovarian follicles that decrease over time in the female body.

As a positive aspect of the treatment, the specialist mentions relief from the vasoactive symptoms of menopause (hot flashes, malaise and sweating), skin rejuvenation, antidepressant action, reduction of cholesterolelevation of self esteem and decrease of vaginal dryness and the number of gynecological and urinary tract infections.

“The result is incredible. All the bad symptoms are gone”, assures Edna, reporting that she felt an improvement in her symptoms in 15 days after starting the therapy. “I resumed my active routine, improved my performance at work, lost the weight I had gained, regained my libido, in short… I feel young again”, declared the patient.

The benefits of HRT are not limited, however, to the alleviation of menopausal symptoms. “With hormone replacement, we can reduce, for example, the risks of cardiovascular diseases, which are frequent after menopause. We also decrease the chances of a woman developing osteoporosis, a common problem in this period that can cause serious damage”, highlights Hugo. This is because practice controls the levels of estradiol in the body, a hormone whose fall is related to the aforementioned conditions.

How is hormone replacement therapy done?

Although the estimated duration of treatment is between two and five years, each patient must undergo examinations and an individual analysis.

Hugo explains that the resource includes progestin drugs, with estrogen and estrogens (a combination of both). They can be administered by pills, intrauterine system, or percutaneously (gel), transdermally (seal or patch implanted into the skin), or vaginally.

Currently, the therapy is available in both synthetic and natural versions. The type of treatment used is determined by a physician, who must make a decision based on test results and each patient’s lifestyle history. Hence the importance of a humanized and individual treatment.

Hugo reports that when synthetic, the therapy can have some unwanted side effects. However, Edna — who underwent synthetic HRT — says that she did not suffer adverse reactions and that the resource improved, including crises of vaginal discharge that I occasionally experience. His treatment was allied to the diet personalized and the practice of physical exercises.

Who can undergo treatment?

Although there is no age limit for undergoing treatment, not all menopausal women are able to undergo it. According to Hugo, diagnoses of conditions such as breast cancerthromboembolism, liver failure, cerebrovascular accident (CVA), clotting disorders and severe neurological problems are absolute contraindications.

As possible side effects, the doctor cites irritability, headaches, breast tenderness, discharge, endometrial hyperplasia, vaginal bleeding, weight gain, fluid retention, difficulty in controlling blood glucose, increased hair, voice change and risk of cancer of uterusovaries and breast.

However, the treatment must be done under the careful eye of a specialist, who will indicate the best path to be followed in the face of adverse effects and will always have the patient’s well-being as a priority.