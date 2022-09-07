‘I had no idea my chest infection was leukemia’

Sophie Wheldon

Credit, Sophie Wheldon



Sophie Wheldon was diagnosed with the disease while she was a student

Four years ago, when Sophie Wheldon was still a student, she received news that was a “huge shock”: she found out she had leukemia.

Now, she advises people to recognize the symptoms of the disease.

Sophie, a 24-year-old Brit, says she believed a persistent chest infection, headaches and neck pain were caused by stress while studying.

But after seeking medical attention, she was diagnosed with leukemia in 2018.

