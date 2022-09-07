“I saw problems that didn’t exist”; Young Brazilian gives up being “Human Ken” and becomes a bricklayer’s assistant

The guy from Peruíbe, on the coast of SP, had a long chat with the website “G1” and said that he keeps his dream of working with fashion shows and fashion.

With Instagram, TikTok and several other networks on the rise, many young people try to get into the aesthetic “standard” by bullying or pressure. This is also reflected in the world of influencers, as it has become practically impossible to find a successful blogger/blogger who has not performed any procedure or surgery. At the Brazila case resonated and went viral on the web.

The young Felipe Maximo Dias de Oliveira, 18 years old, became a bricklayer’s assistant after giving up 42 cosmetic procedures to become the “Human Ken”. in contact with the “G1”the boy from Peruíbeon the coast of SPexplained: “I saw problems in myself that didn’t exist, I don’t see the need for any surgery now. I looked in the mirror and I could see myself.”.

“With all the difficulty to work and urgently needing a job, I ended up taking advantage of the opportunity they could give me. I already had a slight experience (in the role) so it worked out just fine. Not only am I proud of my work, but I also enjoy being on the job, right…”completed Philipwhich boasts over 100,000 followers.

controversial transformation

Before leaving the dream, Philip had already talked to the same website in mid-2020, where he stated that he was saving money to invest heavily in surgeries: “I started buying makeup and clothes to transform myself into the doll with what I had in my hands. The first time, I looked in the mirror and said, ‘That’s my style. That’s me'”.