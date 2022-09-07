‘I took all the drugs I wanted to take’, says Maitê Proença | celebrities



Rio – Maitê Proença, 64, made several revelations in an interview with the Youtube channel Mina Bem-estar, presented by Angélica, this Monday. The actress told what it was like to fall in love with a woman, said that she has suffered a lot for love and also reported on her three-year experience with Ayahuasca.

During the chat, the artist revealed that she did not understand all the rage about her relationship with Adriana Calcanhoto, which ended in August of this year. “All this auê with the question of being a person of the same sex, in my head it is not like that. In my head it’s a person, I like that person and that’s it. If that person interests me, I can do things the way he likes. Gender may not be as high of a priority. Because that person has a complexity, she has several characteristics, besides the fact that she is a woman like you. But the other features come first,” she explained.

In the sequence, Maitê admitted that she has suffered a lot for love. “I’ve already dragged iron chains. I suffered, I lost weight. The frisson of passion was a very important element. It gets better. But falling out of love, after you get out of passion, you loved it, then the thing… Go through that again. I don’t have any tips. You’re going to be crushed and it’s a good thing, because there’s nothing worse than living a dead life.”

About her experience with Ayahuasca, the actress said that it was a watershed in her life. “I took it for three years. I became fanatical. I went without ego, without thinking and had this experience of self-knowledge. I took all the drugs I wanted to take, but Ayahuasca is not a drug. it was a new achievement to dive inside myself. It was a watershed in my life, I was one person and I became another. It really is transformative”. Maitê also talked about LSD and mushrooms and classified them as “drugs of knowledge”. “Analysis doesn’t do that, because it’s rational, and we’re talking about a whole, there’s something imprinted on you that you don’t even know. When it involves the body together, everything changes”, said the actress, who defends the release of drugs for therapeutic purposes: “People are afraid to go against themselves, you won’t find any monster, it’s yourself. But you can do that at parties, at yays.”

