“I will change the decision…”; VAR video of Murilo’s expulsion ‘leaks’ and is exposed to Palmeiras

the fan of palm trees woke up this holiday on September 7th with the result stuck in his throat, since after 2 years playing in the final, the team led by Abel Ferreira ended up being eliminated from the competition. After losing 1-0 at Arena da Baixada, it was necessary to win by 2 or more goals to pass directly, but the 2-2 at Allianz Parque was positive for Athletico-PR.

After opening the scoring after 3 minutes with Scarpa, Verdão showed signs that they could achieve the result they expected, but at the end of the first half, a situation ended up getting in the way: Murilo made a foul, initially received the yellow card, but after a VAR warning, the referee changed and sent the Palmeirense off.

Alviverde even managed to make it 2 to 0, but with 1 more man on the field, Hurricane went up and got his 2 goals, reaching the final after 17 years. However, this change in the arbitration decision generated a lot of controversy, dividing opinions and generating negative comments.even the fact that Abel pointed out clear errors in the post-game interview.

On this specific bid, from the red to the defender, Conmebol released, this Wednesday (7), the video with the VAR review. According to Globo Esporte, in the narration, the entity agrees with the expulsion by saying that shirt 26 committed a foul with “sufficient force to compromise the physical integrity of the player (Vitor Roque)”, in addition to that “VAR, when reviewing with different angles and speeds, is able to determine the real nature of the fault and recommends a review in the field”.

In the material that was published, it is possible to see the person in charge of VAR, Nicolas Gallo, concluding that the bid was for sending off: “I see intensity, I see a full leg. (…) With the locks, it never picks up, leaves the foot”, says Gallo, who recommends to the referee Esteban Ostojich the monitor review. In 20 seconds of footage, the judge decides to change the color of the card: “I’m going to change the decision, I’m going with a red card”said.