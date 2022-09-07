Ibovespa drops 2.17%, after tougher speeches by Central Bank directors and with realization; Dollar rises 1.63%

The Ibovespa closed down by 2.17% this Tuesday (6), at 109,763 points. The main index of the Brazilian Stock Exchange, today, fell more than its American peers, after, however, having performed better than these in recent days.

In New York, the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq dropped 0.55%, 0.41% and 0.74%, respectively.

In interest, the treasuries yields rose again, with the ten-year contract gaining 15.4 basis points, up 3.345% – according to CNBC, the rise came after the publication of the ISM non-manufacturing PMI came in higher than expected, with a reading of 56, 9, compared to 55.1 of the consensus.

“We woke up with the treasuries pressured, with the ten-year one going from 3.19% to 3.25%. In the afternoon, US treasury bonds advanced even further, making the dollar stronger against other currencies”, comments Fábio Guarda, partner and manager at Galapagos Capital.

Against the real, the commercial dollar rose 1.63%, to R$ 5.238 in the purchase and sale. The DXY, an index that measures the strength of the US currency against other currencies of developed countries, was 110.27, the highest in 20 years.

“The real depreciated after registering a better performance than other currencies in recent days and also due to the movement of treasuries. We are subject to these achievements“, complements Guard. “Tomorrow is a holiday too, few people wanted to be exposed to the risks that may arise”.

This Wednesday, several acts are scheduled across the country – and there is some fear that the demonstrations could escalate.

Felipe Moura, investment analyst at Finacap, follows the same path. “Ibovespa’s strong correction day, and a little more moderate abroad. But it is technical, our exchange had presented a relevant detachment in relation to both the American and European exchanges. It’s a profit taking, something that’s always natural,” he says.

In addition, Moura also points out that the speeches of directors of the Brazilian Central Bank, which brought a harsher tone, stating that the institution will keep its “high guard”, which boosted the dollar and interest rates.

“We also had possible speculation that there may be an additional increase in the Selic rate by the Central Bank or a longer period of high interest rates”, he explains. “Talks generate speculation, with the market, in the short term, being sensitive to noise”.

The Brazilian yield curve, as a result, rose en bloc. DIs for January 2023 gained two basis points, up 13.74%, and DIs for 2025 were up 11.94%, up 15 points. The DIs for 2027 and 2029 saw their rates rise by 20 and 16 points, respectively, to 11.63% and 11.73%. The DIs for 2031 finally closed at 11.79%, with another 11 points.

“In Brazil, Roberto Campos Neto’s harsh speech, despite the lower inflation, took the market by surprise. He thinks it’s not time to loosen the Selic yet”, highlights Marcelo Oliveira CFA and founding partner of Quantzed, since some sectors, such as services, are still under price pressure. “Retail and construction sectors are falling today because of Campos Neto’s speech. These are the sectors that suffer the most from higher interest rates because they are more operationally leveraged companies, in addition to having a high beta”.

Among the biggest falls on the Ibovespa were the common shares of MRV (MRVE3), with 8.51% less, those of Via ([ativo=VIIIA3]), with minus 7.67%, and those of Magazine Luiza (MGLU3), with minus 7.41%.

