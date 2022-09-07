“If the president hears this, I’m robbed”; Lisca commits ‘LIVE’ gaffe and irritates Peixe fans on the web

Santos’ situation this season is far from the best. Coach Lisca arrived to solve what Fabián Bustos wasn’t getting and so far he hasn’t been thrilled in command of Peixe. In the last round of the Brasileirão, for example, the team led by him lost to Goiás, which featured top scorer Pedro Raul.

Lisca seems to have the support of the board, given the latest positions by President Andrés Rueda. The coach participated in the Brasil Futebol Expo this Tuesday (6) and made some important statements regarding the current phase of Alvinegro Praianobut ended up committing a faulty act that has had a lot of repercussions.

“The crowd that takes Madson out anyway. Yesterday they told me to take him and Felipe Jonatan out. I almost looked and said: ‘Did you know that Santos has the best defense in Serie B?’ Oops, Série A. If the president hears this, I’m robbed (laughs)”, replied the player by citing once again the setback for Esmeraldino.

In front of his former club, Ceará, where he has a lot of identificationLisca’s mission is to restore the fans’ expectations with a convincing triumph. Away from home, at Castelão, the duel valid for the 26th round of the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A is scheduled to take place on Saturday afternoon (10), at 16:30 (Brasilia time).