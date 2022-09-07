In 2 years, more than 300 thousand beauty salons were opened in Brazil

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

What happens to the 40% fine in the labor agreement?

The beauty industry is made up of professionals such as hairdressers, manicures and pedicures and has been growing rapidly in Brazil.

Thus, in June alone, at least 11,000 new businesses in the beauty industry emerged. Therefore, this represents a number 28.5% higher than in the same period in 2020 and 2021, when there was a growth of 4.4%.

Beauty industry in Brazil

According to Estadão, between 2020 and 2022, around 343,000 establishments were opened in Brazil, which today ranks fourth in the world’s largest consumer markets in the beauty salon business.

In this way, although the pandemic has slightly slowed the development of new businesses in the sector, the sector remains among the three that most open businesses. Only the clothing retail trade and sales promotions are ahead of the beauty sector.

However, according to the Estadão survey, based on data from the Mapa de Empresas platform, from the Ministry of Economy, the beauty salon sector is the second largest sector in terms of number of active enterprises throughout the national territory, and in total, there are more than 790 thousand companies.

The numbers still show greater strength in the area of ​​aesthetics, with an increase of 63.4% in the number of CNPJs opened in the last month of June with 5,318, compared to the same date in 2020 with 3,257.

The aesthetics area has services such as skin cleaning, nail care, waxing, makeup, among others.

Beauty industry on social media

The Beauty and Cosmetics sector is the one that most uses social networks to sell in the country. According to the Retail Technology Productivity Index (IPT), 81% of retailers in this sector maintain sales channels on Instagram and Facebook. In addition, 50% use customer relationship management systems.

Image: Just dance/shutterstock.com