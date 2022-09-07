In ‘Pantanal’, Tenório gets angry and attacks Roberto; Solano kills the young man shortly after the argument between father and son

Upon discovering that they are not brothers, in “Pantanal”, Guta (Julia Dalavia) and Marcelo (Lucas Leto) surrender to the passion they repressed for so long. Recently, they were taken by surprise with an unplanned pregnancy, much to the distress of Zuleica (Aline Borges), who sees her secret about to be discovered. The situation is already tense and it gets even more complicated in scenes scheduled to air from Wednesday, the 7th.

Zuleica (Aline Borges), Marcelo (Lucas Leto), Renato (Gabriel Santana) and Roberto (Cauê Campos) Photo: João Miguel Júnior/Rede Globo

Tenório (Murilo Benício) sees Marcelo and Guta sleeping together and when his son gets up and goes to the living room, he questions him about what he had just witnessed. A heated argument ensues, waking up the other family members. The couple tries to defend themselves without revealing Zuleica’s secret, but the siege grows closer. Roberto (Cauê Campos) enters the discussion and unloads all the words he has been holding against his father since he discovered possible crimes committed by him in the past. Tenório gets angry and slaps Roberto, who leaves the house even angrier. Guta goes to her room and Marcelo also leaves the place.

Guta (Julia Dalavia), Tenório (Murilo Benício) and Marcelo (Lucas Leto) Photo: João Miguel Jr./Rede Globo

Following, Roberto catches Solano (Rafa Sieg) with a gun and assumes that his father was involved in the attack on José Lucas (Irandhir Santos). The killer/pawn tries to trick the boss’s youngest son, but he takes a step back and insists on accompanying him when he leaves to cool off. In the river, they are surprised by an anaconda that enters the boat they are on. Solano fumbles, falls into the water and, being helped by Roberto, pulls him. The boy drowns, but is rescued still alive by the employee.

Solano (Rafa Sieg) Photo: João Miguel Júnior/Rede Globo

It turns out that it was already part of Solano’s plans to kill him, since his discovery could disrupt the business he had signed with Tenório, in addition to exposing him. After throwing the boy back into the water and making sure he is dead, the killer returns home and tells Zuleica that Roberto died when he was pulled into the river by an anaconda. She receives the news just as Tenório is questioning Guta and Marcelo again about the fact that they are sleeping together, and Guta is one step away from saying that Marcelo is not her son. They are interrupted by a scream and go to Zuleica to understand what happened.

