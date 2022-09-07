In the tie with Ceará, Gabi is expelled and arrives with a negative personal record

Forward was sent off again in the tie with Ceará and reaches a negative personal mark

Over the weekend, the Flamengo played against Ceará, at Maracanã, in a match valid for the Brazilian Championship, and could have touched the leader Palmeiras, if it wasn’t for the 1-1 draw with Ceará. The result, which was bad for Mengão’s aspirations in the competition, still had its negative point, Gabigol was once again expelled.

The striker, who played 200 games with the Flamengoand was the first young player to score 100 goals in the Brasileirão, had his seventh expulsion on the field since 2019, according to GloboEsporte.

Gabi is the player who has been sent off the most in Brazilian football since he arrived at Flamengo, in the last four seasons. Of the cards he received, only the first was for a foul. The fact happened in the defeat to Peñarol, in Libertadores, in 2019. The player gave the opponent a frontal cart and got the red card.

The other five red cards that Gabi received were for unsportsmanlike attitudes (disrespect for the referee, provocation, insults to the referee, irony and light aggression), as last weekend. Only one was for complaints, the others were for direct reds.

Players who were sent off the most in Brazil:

Gabi (Flemish) – 7 expulsions

Allan (Fluminense and Atlético-MG) – 1 (Fluminense) + 6 (Atlético-MG) expulsions

Quintero (Fortress) – 5 expulsions

Gustavo Henrique (Santos and Flamengo) – 3 (Santos) + 2 (Flamengo) expulsions

Thiago Heleno (Athletico-PR) – 5 expulsions

*Statistical Spy Data – GloboEsporte