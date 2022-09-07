In which round should Cruzeiro confirm Serie A mathematical access?

photo: Staff Images/Cruise Cruzeiro is close to confirming mathematical access to Serie A of the Brazilian Championship Cruzeiro x Ituano, October 4th, Tuesday, at 9:30 pm, in Mineiro. For the mathematician Gilcione Costa, from UFMG, it is likely that in this game, for the 33rd round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship, the celestial team should reach the mathematical elite of Brazilian football.

In the Superesportes Interview podcast, this Tuesday (6), the professor detailed the probabilities of classification of Cruzeiro game by game (see list at the end of the report). He explained that, from the 31st round – duel against Vasco, in Mineiro -, it is possible that access will happen depending, of course, on the results.

“Until round 30, it is impossible for Cruzeiro to mathematically guarantee access (…). In round 31, it has a 10.8% chance of granting access. This is even plausible. In round 32 (game against Ponte Preta , in Campinas), this number reaches 43% – close to 50%, it’s a coin toss”, he said.

Serie B leader since the 7th round, Cruzeiro has, in 28 games, 59 points – nine more than vice-leader Bahia and 18 more than Londrina, 5th place, the first club outside the group that guarantees elite access.

After drawing 1-1 with Cricima, last Sunday (4th), in Mineiro, the celestial team will have a commitment against Operrio, from Ponta Grossa-PR. The match is scheduled for Thursday (8), at 9:30 pm, also at Gigante da Pampulha.

Chances of mathematical access to Cruzeiro

31st round – Cruise x Vasco – 10.79%

32nd round – Ponte Preta x Cruzeiro – 43.21%

33rd round – Cruzeiro x Ituano – 80.31%

34th round – Sport x Cruzeiro – 93.79%

35th round – Vila Nova x Cruzeiro – 98.89%

36th round – Cruzeiro x Guarani – 99.87%

37th round – Novorizontino x Cruzeiro – 99.99%