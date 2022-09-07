Indebtedness grows and reaches 79% of Brazilian families, says CNC

posted on 06/09/2022 06:00



(credit: Raphael Pati/CB/DA Press)

The number of indebted families reached 79% of the total in August, according to data from the Consumer Indebtedness and Default Survey (Peic), carried out monthly by the National Confederation of Commerce in Goods, Services and Tourism (CNC). The indicator rose 1 percentage point compared to the previous month and advanced 6.1 points when compared to the same period last year. Default, in turn, set a new record, reaching 29.6% of the total number of families in the country. In addition, of the total of defaulters, 10.8% stated that they will not be able to pay overdue bills.

CNC’s indebtedness indicator considers debts due on post-dated checks, credit cards, overdrafts, store booklets, payroll loans, personal loans, car and house payments. The acceleration of indebtedness in August was similar in the two income brackets surveyed. However, the rise in debt contracting was more expressive for families with incomes of up to 10 minimum wages.

“The improvement in the labor market and the more robust income transfer policies have favored the income of families in the lower ranges, but inflation at a still high level challenges the purchasing power of these consumers. In this way, credit has been a important way for them to sustain consumption”, observed the CNC economist responsible for the research, Izis Ferreira.

One of the highlights of the survey was the growth in the number of households with debt in retail stores, which reached 19.4% in August. The increase was 0.5 percentage point compared to July and 1.2 point compared to August last year. The rise in the indicator is explained by the demand for direct retail credit by lower-income families. In the last four months, the indebtedness in booklets for this group grew 1.8 points, reaching 19.8%.

According to CNC, the growth of this modality happens because families are looking for cheaper credit alternatives due to the increase in interest rates. The highest proportion of indebted retail booklets in the last four months follows the 3.2-point reduction in credit card debt, which was the type of debt with the second highest average interest rate rise in a year. Both modalities have a strong association with consumption in commerce.





Trap

Administrative coordinator Fátima Soares, 56, is one of the consumers who have a credit card at a clothing store. She makes purchases every month with the card and always tries to pay in installments in a maximum of five installments, so as not to miss the installments. “I made the card more because of the ease and proximity that I have with the store. I’m a bit of a consumerist. So if I don’t keep control, every month I buy a piece and the thing is prolonged, it becomes a snowball,” he said.

Even having advantages over the bank card, the credit card used in only one store can be a trap for those who do not usually control spending well. “The store is not giving that benefit just for the sake of giving it, they understand that they are gaining by offering the card, making the consumer buy and consume much more in that particular than he would normally buy. That, for a consumer who doesn’t have so much self-control, ends up becoming a trap, because you will end up spending much more than you would in normal situations”, warned personal financial planner Davi Augusto Rodrigues.

Student Michelle Valença, 26, got into a big debt after forgetting the installments on a department store card. “I really didn’t know they still had these installments, it’s so much to pay normally that I completely forgot about this card. When I went to see my name it was already dirty and I had no idea”, she said.

I swear it doesn’t fall now

The president of the Central Bank (BC), Roberto Campos Neto, said that Brazil will have three consecutive months of deflation, but that the battle against famine is not won. According to him, the BC is not thinking about dropping interest rates at the moment, but about finishing the work of convergence of inflation to the targets. The statements were made during the event of the newspaper Valor Econômico, in São Paulo.

According to Campos Neto, as Brazil started to raise interest rates before the other economies in the world, there is an expectation in the market that the work is done and that interest rates should begin to fall.

“We have communicated that we are not thinking about dropping interest rates, but to finish the work, which means converging inflation (to the target). Inflation has had some recent improvement due to government measures. There is another improvement that comes with this, but there is an element of great concern. We are going to go through three months of deflation, but the battle is not won,” he said.

The BC president also stated that the governments of the world’s largest economies have adopted measures to compensate for the increase in inflation in various ways, with spending between 1.5% and 2% of GDP. “The main question today is whether inflation will remain high with the economic slowdown in the world. Assets may undergo a re-pricing with the Fed and with a global slowdown,” he said.

*Intern under the supervision of Odail Figueiredo