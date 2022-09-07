‘Independence or Death’: the most famous painting at the Ipiranga Museum idealizes a historical fact; know what is real and what is not | Education

Brazil’s independence is celebrated on September 7, the date on which Dom Pedro I, then Prince Regent in 1822, gave his famous cry on the banks of the Ipiranga River, in São Paulo. Later, the moment was portrayed in several paintings and perhaps the best known of her is the work “Independência ou Morte”, also known as “O Grito do Ipiranga”, by Pedro Américo.

The work was commissioned to the artist by the government of São Paulo in 1886 as a way of honoring the Brazilian empire and was delivered in 1888, a year before the Proclamation of the Republic.

For historian Michelli Scapol Monteiro, who is doing postdoctoral work at Museu Paulista and is the assistant curator of the exhibition “Uma História de Brasil”, of which Américo’s painting is part, the idea of ​​the work was to create an idealized image of the past. Therefore, what is shown in the painting should not be considered as a faithful portrayal of the fact itself.

“It is impossible to interpret any painting as a document of the past in the sense of the event it portrays. It says much more about the moment in which it was produced. History painting is always a representation that will never be the past”, he says.

Especially when it comes to a custom painting with a single purpose. “It’s a very specific painting because it’s for a very specific space. He knew it would be displayed in a building that was being built to celebrate Independence. So it was with the intention of celebrating September 7 in São Paulo that he created this work” , explains Michelle.

Américo dedicated himself to producing the painting, following the traits of historical artists of the time who used documents to portray the event in a more realistic way.

“Pedro Américo went there to study a bit of the geography of the space, looked for portraits of people who were present at that event, studied clothing to find out what the uniforms of the time were”, explains the scholar.

But, after all, what is and what is not real in the work?

The historical elements were there, represented especially by Dom Pedro and the Ipiranga stream.

Other than that, other aspects were “increased” by the artist.

“Considering Dom Pedro’s travel records at the time, he was hardly traveling with so many people”, opines the scholar.

In the painting, in addition to the Prince Regent, there are at least 44 other people. Only four of them were unofficial.

Another thing altered by the painter during the production of the work was the species of the animals. Soldiers, entourage and civilians are seen riding horses. But, according to the historian, Dom Pedro and his companions traveled on donkeys.

“Americo justified in his records that the presence of the horses would enhance the moment. Furthermore, it would be difficult to explain to the European aristocracy, who would see the picture at first hand, what those animals were that they did not know.”

The official clothes worn by Dom Pedro and the soldiers were also placed there to praise the act. “It is imagined that the small entourage that accompanied the Prince Regent wore comfortable clothes for travel,” he says.

Pedro Américo appears in the work; he was there?

Taking advantage of creative freedom, Pedro Américo inserted himself into the frame, making an appearance as a member of the royal entourage. Michelli points out that Américo was not present on April 7, 1822, after all he was born only two decades later.

“He used to do that. Americo also appears in another painting, in the ‘Battle of Avaí’, as one of the combatants. So he had this self-portrait”, he emphasizes.