Inter makes contacts to sign champion in 2019 for Flamengo

The story of goalkeeper Diego Alves with the Flamengo shirt is nearing its end. With the contract ending in December of this year in Gávea, the archer aroused the interest of Internacional, and an official proposal may be presented to the athlete soon.

According to the portal fans.com, Inter’s executive director, William Thomas, has already opened conversations with Eduardo Maluf, the goalkeeper’s representative. In short, the idea was to obtain information about the economic parameters that the goalkeeper wants to receive. As further advanced by the website, Diego Alves would have to lower his salary to work for Corolado, since he earns about R$ 650 thousand per month.

Even though he is 37 years old, Diego Alves has already been targeted by clubs like Grêmio and São Paulo, respectively. The latter has a serious problem in the position, as Jandrei is unable to establish himself. Currently, Diego is a reserve at Flamengo and played in just six games during the season. With Dorival Júnior, he came to gain space, but after Santos recovered from injury, he returned to be among the substitutes.

Diego Alves and Flamengo

The goalkeeper arrived at Flamengo in the 2017 season, when the club was still coached by Zé Ricardo. Since then, there have been 214 games, with the following titles won: Libertadores, three Cariocas, two Brazilians, two Supercups and one Recopa. In addition, he accumulated a runner-up in the South American, Carioca, Supercup and World Cup, and two runner-ups in the Brazilian.

However, his last great moment took place in the 2021 Brazilian Supercup final. On penalties, Fla was champion against Palmeiras with Diego Alves becoming a hero and defending three hits: defender Luan, young defensive midfielder Danilo and full-back. Mayke right. Finally, Flamengo’s victory and title by 6 to 5.

